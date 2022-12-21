Maine vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 21 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Maine Black Bears, out of the American East Conference, travel to the Midwest to battle the Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten. The Black Bears are not afraid of a challenge, as they already have a victory over the Boston College Eagles on their resume.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a significantly better team than Boston College and have their eyes set on a Big Ten title. The Buckeyes are undefeated at home and look to rebound from a tough-luck loss against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Do the Black Bears have any shot in this one, or will the Buckeyes roll over Maine?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

Maine Black Bears vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER Maine +24 (-110) O 139 (-110) Ohio State -24 (-110) U 139 (-110)

Brice Sensabaugh is the leading scorer for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Sensabaugh has become one of the most efficient scorers in the nation, shooting 50% from the field, 82% from the line, and 47% from deep. In summary, Sensabaugh can score from anywhere on the floor.

Zed Key is a menace in the paint, averaging 14 points per game while leading the Buckeyes in rebounding and blocked shots. Key gets many of his baskets around the net, shooting an absurd 65% from the floor.

Forward Justice Sueing doesn't shoot it well from deep, but outside of that, he is developing into an all-around player. Sueing averages 13 points per night while averaging five rebounds per game and leading the Buckeyes in steals.

Maines' guard Kellen Tynes is a tone-setter for the Black Bears. Not only does Tynes lead the Black Bears in scoring, but ridiculous on the defensive end of the court, leading the team in blocked shots and steals. Three steals per game, to be exact, stacking up with anyone in College Basketball.

Maine Black Bears vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Details

Fixture: Maine Black Bears @ Ohio State Buckeyes

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

Maine Black Bears vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Final Prediction

The Maine Black Bears don't mind heading out on the road to stack themselves against the best competition that College Basketball has.

I get the feeling, that Maine is running into a buzz saw in this one.

Ohio State had a victory against North Carolina snatched from them in Over Time. Expect a fired up Buckeyes crowd and Buckeyes team.

Take Ohio State and give the points.

Ohio State Buckeyes -24 (-110) Over 139 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes