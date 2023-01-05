Maine vs. UMass Lowell Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Maine Black Bears will participate in their first America East game of the season when they take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

Maine enters this game on a three-game losing streak, the last of which came by one point in overtime. The streak pushed their record to under .500 as they're now 6-7 for the season.

UMass Lowell is back home, where they've been a perfect 7-0 so far this season. Tonight is also an opportunity to start 2-0 in conference play, after their win over NJIT on New Year's Eve.

This game is an early conference matchup that could have massive implications down the road. Let's take a look at how these teams compare.

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Maine +11.0 (-117) Over 139.5 (-117) +431 UMass Lowell -11.0 (-117) Under 139.5 (-117) -804

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Match Details

Fixture: Maine Black Bears @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 6:00 pm EST

Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Key Stats

UMass Lowell's offense against Maine's defense should be a mismatch in the River Hawk's favor. UMass Lowell is hitting 50.1% of their field goal attempts this season, 10th in the nation. The Maine defense is allowing opponents to hit 45.9% of their shots, 316th in the country.

The River Hawks' offense, which averages 79.8 points per game (41st) should have no issues scoring tonight.

UMass Lowell's defense also limits the opponent's offensive efficiency incredibly well. They hold the other team to 36.6% shooting from the field (sixth) and 30.4% shooting from three (68th). Maine's offense shoots 46.9% from the floor, 77th in the nation, so that should be a tough battle.

However, UMass Lowell should dominate the glass. They are averaging 41.7 boards per game, which is 6th in the NCAA, while Maine is only grabbing 32.4 rebounds per game, 317th.

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Betting Prediction

UMass Lowell is the better team in nearly every aspect and will be on their home floor where they are undefeated. Maine have lost six of their last eight and also haven't played in over a week. The UMass Lowell River Hawks should dominate this game wire-to-wire and start their conference schedule 2-0 tonight.

Prediction: UMass Lowell -11.0 (-117)

Poll : 0 votes