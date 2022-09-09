Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Odds | EPL 2022/23

In the heavyweight clash of the weekend, reigning champions Manchester City faces Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten so far in the league campaign and will be looking to mount pressure at the top of the table.

Manchester City has been at their effervescent best as usual, even though they have had a couple of fixtures not quite go their way. After a summer of huge squad reshuffles, many were left wondering about the player combinations that Pep Guardiola will be running this season.

All doubts were answered as their new blockbuster signing Erling Haaland set the entire footballing world ablaze. His introduction to the English game has been nothing short of spectacular. He has already scored 12 goals in only 8 appearances since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

City has been at their imperious best ever since, having won four of their first six fixtures. They are only a point behind Arsenal at the top of the league. They already have the highest goal difference in the league, with 14.

"GET IN" - Mancity

Tottenham Hotspur themselves have had a bright start to the league campaign. They are currently tied on points with the blue side of Manchester having won four and drawn two games. Their main man Harry Kane has begun the campaign in sublime fashion as well, scoring five goals in his first six appearances.

The Tottenham side went through a huge transfer window bringing several top-quality players into the team. These include Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma, who have all impressed so far at their new club.

One slight worrying factor for the Spurs has been the poor start to the season by their top scorer from last season, Heung Min Son, who is yet to score this campaign. The alarm bells in the Spurs camp won’t be going off right away as Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have had great starts to the season and can make up for Son’s lack of output.

"This is what it means" - Spurs

City and Tottenham have played out some really feisty encounters in the past few seasons, including several last-minute goals. This game has the potential of being another all-time Premier League classic.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Details:

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur @ Manchester City

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Betting Odds:

Teams Moneyline Spread Manchester City -260 -3.5 Tottenham Hotspur +650 +3.5

Manchester City: -3.5

Best picks and Prediction:

The two obvious picks for this game are the number 9’s on each team, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane. While Haaland has the overall better team around him, Kane is capable of turning a match on its head on his own. Both players are pivotal for their respective side’s success and are coming into this game in hot form.

There are very few rosters in the world that can remotely even compete with Manchester City on paper. They have obviously had a couple of hiccups early on this season, but they look nailed to blow away with a result against the North London side.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt