Manhattan vs Mount St. Mary's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 13 | MAAC | College Basketball

At Knott Arena on Friday, the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6-10) and the Manhattan Jaspers (5-10) will square off. In their most recent game, the Jaspers, who are still winless on the road this year, defeated Niagara. On Sunday, the Mountaineers, who were 1-3 at home, lost to Marist 63-56.

In their two previous meetings, which took place in 1997 and 2000, the Jaspers and the Mountaineers were divided.

The Mountaineers are competing in their inaugural year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Manhattan vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Manhattan Jaspers +220 +6 (-105) Over 129 (-110) Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers -260 -6 (-115) Under 129 (-110)

Manhattan vs Mount St. Mary's Match Details

Fixture: Manhattan Jaspers at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Date and Time: Friday, January 13 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Knott Arena, Maryland

Manhattan vs Mount St. Mary's Key Stats

The Jaspers have lost three out of their first six conference games and seven out of their last ten overall. In the MAAC preseason poll, they garnered one first-place vote and were predicted to rank second. By making 20 of their 40 shot attempts and 23 of their 30 free throw attempts, the Jaspers defeated Niagara by five points in their most recent game.

With a field goal percentage of 44.1, including 34.9 percent from three, the Jaspers score 68.4 points. Their schedule-adjusted offensive effectiveness places them 318th in Division 1. They have a minus-4 rebounding differential and average 28.4 rebounds per game, which ranks them 345th overall.

The Jaspers gave up 72.1 points on a 44.7 percent shooting effort, including 35.2 percent from three-point range. It ranks 312nd in defensive efficiency according to schedule, while it ranks 276th in assists-to-turnovers (0.84).

This season, the Mountaineers are 2-3 in the MAAC competition and 6-10 overall. The Mountaineers' first season in the conference was predicted to be their second-to-last.

The Mountaineers average 63.6 points per contest while shooting 41.8 percent from the field overall and 34.2 percent from beyond the arc. They have a negative rebounding margin and three rebounds per game on average. The Mountaineers' schedule-adjusted offensive efficiency rating places them 306th overall.

The Mountaineers surrender 64.9 points on a 42.4 percent field goal shooting effort, including a 33.0 percent three-point shooting percentage. They rank 178th in defensive efficiency when adjusted for schedule and 22nd in assists per turnover ratio (0.92).

Manhattan vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Prediction

The Mountaineers scored 56 points against Marist in their most recent game, failing to cover as one-point road favorites while ranking 306 in schedule-adjusted offensive efficiency.

They made only five of their 22 three-point attempts, committed 16 turnovers, and lost the fight for rebounds. The Mountaineers haven't performed well enough this season, especially while playing at home, to warrant being backed as a seven-point favorite. Take the Jaspers to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Manhattan Jaspers +6 (-105)

