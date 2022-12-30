Manhattan vs St. Peter's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | MAAC | College Basketball

On Friday afternoon, college basketball action from the Yanitelli Center features a matchup between the Manhattan Jaspers and the St. Peter's Peacocks. The Jaspers are 4-7 for the season and do not look like they can make an impact in the MAAC. The Peacocks are 6-6 for the season and will look to salvage some positives from the MAAC this time around.

Manhattan vs St. Peter's Betting Odds

Teams Money Line Spread Over/Under Manhattan Jaspers +190 +5.5 (-110) Over 131.5 (-110) St. Peter's Peacocks -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 131.5 (-110)

Manhattan vs St. Peter's Match Details

Fixture: Manhattan Jaspers at St. Peter's Peacocks

Date and Time: Friday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey

Manhattan vs St. Peter's Key Stats

The Jaspers will look to improve on their recent 80-69 road victory over Marist. In comparison to Ant Nelson, who has 14.8 PPG and 3.8 APG this season, Samir Stewart averages 16.9 PPG and 3.7 APG.

Josh Roberts leads the Jaspers in scoring (12.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 per game), and Elijah Buchanan rounds out the team's scoring in double digits so far this year with 11 points per game. The Jaspers are averaging 71.2 PPG as a team this year while shooting 44.4% from the field, 34.2% from three, and 68.5% from the foul line.

After defeating Maryland last time out by a score of 75-45, the Peacocks will be looking for another victory. The only other double-digit scorer for the Peacocks so far this season is Jaylen Murray, who has 12.6 PPG and 3.2 APG.

Isiah Dasher now leads the team with 13.5 ppg. Latrell Reid is the Peacocks' top rebounder and assist producer this year, averaging a team-high 6.6 RPG and 4.2 APG. This season, the Peacocks had a team scoring average of 64 points per game while shooting 38.8% from the field, 30.8% from three-point range, and 67.3% from the charity stripe.

Manhattan vs St. Peter's Betting Prediction

The over is 18-5 in their last 23 games following an ATS win. The Jaspers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games and 0-5 ATS in their previous 5 Friday games. The under is 13-4 in the Peacocks' previous 17 Friday games, and they are 13-3-1 ATS in their last 17 home games and 1-5 ATS in their last 6 overall.

I understand that there are arguments to be made for both sides in this game, but I prefer the under. The under has consistently performed well for the Peacocks in conference play over the past two seasons, and despite a coaching change, low-scoring play has persisted for them. Bet on the under in this matchup.

Pick: Under 131.5 (-110)

