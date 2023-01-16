Mannarino vs Isner Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

World No. 42 On January 16, in the opening round of the 2023 Australian Open, John Isner will compete against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, ranked 43rd in the world. John, who is now up 8-1, has dominated this battle dating back to 2010. He gave up his match at Wimbledon in 2013 after just two games and suffered his lone defeat.

The American won three sets in the most recent matchup between the two players, which took place in Acapulco in 2019. Only twice in nine meetings had Adrian defeated John, and neither time by a significant margin.

Mannarino vs Isner Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under John Isner -125 -0.5 (-115) Over 41.5 (-115) Adrian Mannarino +100 +0.5 (-105) Under 41.5 (-105)

Mannarino vs Isner Match Details

Fixture: John Isner vs Adrian Mannarino

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Court 17, Melbourne Park, Australia

Mannarino vs Isner Key Stats

Isner, who holds the record for the most aces in tennis history, is 15-13 at the Australian Open. His performances in the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2016 rank among his greatest in the competition. The American is yet to record a victory despite competing in the Auckland Classic before the year's first Grand Slam. In Auckland, he was defeated by Grégoire Barrère in straight sets in the first round of play.

The American is coming off a 23-17 season that featured a run to his 30th career finale when he made it to the top match in Houston. However, after losing to Reilly Opelka, he was unable to earn his 17th career championship. In 2022, John also made it to two semifinals and twice reached the quarterfinals.

The 42nd-ranked player in the world, who is 37 years old, may not advance very far in the competition but will have the psychological advantage over Adrian in the first round because he has previously defeated Adrian eight times. If he advances past the opening round, he will face either Yu Hsiou Hsu or Alex de Minaur, the 22nd seed.

Adrian won't be overly pleased with the draw as his first-round opponent is Isner. But since they haven't faced off since 2019, Adrian will be looking to beat Isner for the first time in a full match. 43 in the world. In the Winston-Salem final, Adrian overcame Laslo Djere to win just the second championship of his career.

Mannarino intends to repeat his tournament performance from the previous year. The Frenchman debuted in the majors in Melbourne's last 16 in 2022. The left-handed player, who was making his 13th appearance at the Australian Open, advanced to the fourth round by defeating Hubert Hurkacz and Aslan Karatsev, but ultimately lost to Rafael Nadal.

Mannarino vs Isner Betting Prediction

John has the advantage in the fight thanks to his blatant dominance, but Adrian is a good player and might not give up lightly. Although the American is the favorite, he might require more than three sets to advance.

However, we have witnessed some epic confrontations between the two in the past. Both players like serving and volleying during service games and will do their best to prevent their opponents from breaking serve early on in the match. In this one, expect some tie-breakers, so lean towards the total.

Pick: Over 41.5 (-115)

