Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 27 | 2022 NHL Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the St. Louis Blues in an NHL game on Tuesday.

Toronto have played well lately and come into this one with a two-game winning streak. They are placed second with 48 points and will look to win more to continue their fight for a top-two finish in the Eastern Conference Atlantic at the end of the league stage.

St. Louis have played decently this season but have faced inconsistency, which they will try to rectify in the upcoming games. Placed fifth in the Western Conference Central Division with 34 points, they are in need of consecutive wins to fight for the top three.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL MAPLE LEAFS -175 -1.5(+145) o6.5(-105) BLUES +150 +1.5(-170) u6.5(-115)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Match Details

Fixture: Maple Leafs vs Blues

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 8 pm EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, Saint Louis, MO

Maple Leafs vs Blues Key Stats

Toronto have scored over three goals per game on average this season with contributions coming from players like John Tavares, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander. All three have been fantastic with over 13 goals each and will be crucial for the team for the upcoming games.

Their defense has only let go of 2.38 goals per game on average, which has made them successful. As a team, the goaltenders have put in great performances with a combined save percentage of over 0.915.

St. Louis' offense has scored over 103 goals in 34 games. Jordan Kyrou has done well with over 30 goal contributions. With him solely providing returns, the team needs contributions from other players. With the season entering a crucial stage, we can expect changes to have better output in the games to follow.

The defense has let them down, conceding around 3.7 goals per outing on average, which has negatively impacted the team's gameplay. Both the starting goaltenders need to improve a lot to give the required strength to the team.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Betting Prediction

Toronto comes into the game with a great away record and winning momentum on their side. They have defended well against teams with a losing record and a strong offensive setup puts them in a commanding situation.

While St. Louis have failed to make the most of their home record and have struggled a lot against a team with an over 0.600 win percentage. Their poor defense makes them vulnerable against a free-scoring team and likely to suffer because of it in this game too.

A win for Toronto looks likely, due to solid team strength.

Prediction: Take, Toronto -1.5(+145)

Poll : 0 votes