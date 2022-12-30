Marist vs Fairfield Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | MAAC | College Basketball

On Thursday, the Marist Red Foxes (4-7) travel to Fairfield, Connecticut, and the Leo D. Mahoney Arena for a matchup with the Stags in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (5-7).

The Foxes have dropped their first two MAAC contests after being defeated by Rider last Thursday by a score of 77-71. The Stags, who have won three of their last four games, trounced the Coast Guard 86-45.

The Foxes have no players mentioned on their injury report; however, Brycen Goodine will play for the Stags.

Marist vs Fairfield Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Marist Red Foxes +185 +5 (-110) Over 125.5 (-110) Fairfield Stags -215 -5 (-110) Under 125.5 (-110)

Marist vs Fairfield Match Details

Fixture: Marist Red Foxes at Fairfield Stags

Date and Time: Friday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena, Connecticut

Marist vs Fairfield Key Stats

The Red Foxes are having trouble scoring on offense as a result of their extremely subpar shooting, which results in an average of only 63.6 points per game. The Foxes rank 350th in field goal percentage (39.4%) and 220th in three-point percentage (33.1%), respectively.

The Red Foxes are giving up an average of 66.0 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 41.6% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc. They are only grabbing an average of 34.6 rebounds per game while giving up 33.6 per contest. Gardner, who averages 7.6 rebounds per game for the Foxes, is their top rebounder.

The Stags' field goal percentage of 40.3% places them 339th in the country, and their 3-point percentage of just 27.8% places them 350th. As a result, the Stags are only scoring an average of 64.4 points per game. With 13.4 points per game on average, Caleb Fields leads the club.

The Stags are 79th in the country in scoring defense with an average of 64.8 points allowed per game. Their field goal and three-point shooting defense rates are, respectively, 42.8% and 32.1%. While giving up an average of 30.8 rebounds per game, they average 35.6 rebounds per game.

Marist vs Fairfield Betting Prediction

The Stags' offense, which averages only 64.4 points per game, has not been very good, but their defense, which allows only 64.8 points per game on average, keeps them in the game, and they outrebound their opponents by over 5.0 rebounds per game.

Caleb Field and Supreme Cooks, who are shooting 42.2% and 56.7%, respectively, will lead the Stags to victory over a faltering Foxes' team on Friday, while the rest of the team struggles with their shooting.

Pick: Stags -5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes