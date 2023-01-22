Marist vs Mount St. Mary's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | MAAC | College Basketball

When the Marist Red Foxes (7–10) take on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (6–13) on Sunday afternoon, they will be aiming for their third straight victory on the road.

The Red Foxes were 2.5-point favorites going into their loss to Saint Peter's, 61-57. The Mountaineers are 8.5-point underdogs after losing to Siena by a score of 72–57. The sole encounter between the two groups was won by the Red Foxes.

Marist vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Marist Red Foxes +140 +3.5 (-110) Over 126 (-105) Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers -165 -3.5 (-110) Under 126 (-115)

Marist vs Mount St. Mary's Match Details

Fixture: Marist Red Foxes at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Knott Arena, Maryland

Marist vs Mount St. Mary's Key Stats

The Peacocks defeated the Red Foxes in their most recent game, ending their three-game winning streak. They will strive to recover from the defeat by defeating the Mountaineers, which would be their fourth victory in their previous five games.

The Red Foxes score 63.1 points per contest on average. In their most recent game, they scored 57 points while making 36.6 percent of their field goals and 25% of their three-point attempts.

With 66 points allowed per game, the Red Foxes have displayed strong defensive play. They conceded 61 points in their previous game, so they will need a similar performance to win.

The Mountaineers are currently having trouble on the field and are on a four-game losing streak. With a victory over the Red Foxes, which would be their second victory in the previous six games, they will attempt to end their winning streak.

The Mountaineers are scoring an average of 62.3 points per game. In their most recent game, they scored 57 points and made 40.4 percent of their field goals and 140 percent of their three-point attempts.

They have done a good job on defense, surrendering 66.2 points per game. If they wish to win this game after giving up 72 points in their previous contest, they will need to play much better defense.

Marist vs Mount St. Mary's Betting Prediction

The offensive performance of the Mountaineers is poor, and they perform much worse at home, where they average fewer than 60 points a contest while making less than 40% of their attempts. They don't get as many extra scoring opportunities against the Red Foxes since they don't rebound the ball as proficiently as they do.

They are also reckless with the ball at home, turning it over more than 15 times a game, which will give the Red Foxes, who average more than six steals per game, easy opportunities to score.

The Mountaineers will struggle to keep up with the Red Foxes considering they have allowed under 65 points per game in their last three contests.

Take the Red Foxes ATS in this one.

Pick: Marist Red Foxes +3.5 (-110)

