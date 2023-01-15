Marist vs Niagara Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | MAAC | College Basketball

The Marist Red Foxes (6-9) travel to Niagara Falls, New York, to the Gallagher Center for a matchup against the Purple Eagles at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (9-7). After going through a five-game losing streak, the Red Foxes have won each of their last two games, most recently defeating Canisius 76-58.

The Purple Eagles have dropped two straight after a four-game winning streak after being defeated by Siena 70-64 in their most recent game. There are no injuries on the roster for either the Red Foxes or the Purple Eagles.

Marist vs Niagara Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Marist Red Foxes +185 +5.5 (-110) Over 122.5 (-110) Niagara Purple Eagles -215 -5.5 (-110) Under 122.5 (-110)

Marist vs Niagara Match Details

Fixture: Marist Red Foxes at Niagara Purple Eagles

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher Center, New York State

Marist vs Niagara Key Stats

The Red Foxes are averaging just 63.3 points per game on average, which ranks 346th in the country. The Red Foxes are making just 40.4% of their shots overall and 31.9% of their three-point attempts. They are giving up 66.5 points per game on defense, while their opponents are shooting 42.1% overall and 36.9% from three-point range.

The Red Foxes commit 12.5 turnovers per game on average. They are grabbing 34.5 rebounds per game on average, with Gardner leading the way with an average of 6.8 boards per game. Javon Cooley leads in steals with 0.9 per game on average, and Stephane Ingo leads in blocked shots.

The Purple Eagles are allowing an average of 65.0 points per game, which ranks them 74th in the country. The Purple Eagles' average shooting defense allows 42.1% overall shooting and 32.3% shooting from beyond the arc. At 65.0 points per game, the Purple Eagles are scoring exactly what they are allowing. They make 44.0% of their field goal attempts and 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

The Purple Eagles commit 11.6 turnovers per game on average. They grab 31.6 rebounds per game on average, with Sam Iorio leading the way with an average of 6.0 boards per game. Braxton Bayless leads the Purple Eagles in steals with an average of 0.9 per game.

Marist vs Niagara Betting Prediction

In eight of their last 10 home Sunday games and four of their previous six contests against opponents from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, the Purple Eagles have won against the spread. In four of their previous six games against the Red Foxes, the Purple Eagles have also won against the spread.

The Red Foxes have had a difficult season, going 6-9 against the spread and 7-7-1 straight up. As evidenced by their low scoring average of 63.3 points per game, the Red Foxes are unable to put the ball in the basket. They only shoot 31.9% from the long range and 40.4% overall.

Pick: Niagara Purple Eagles -5.5 (-110)

