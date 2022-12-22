Marist vs. Rider Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Marist Red Foxes will be on the road as they take on the Rider Broncs on Thursday, December 22, in an NCAA Men's Basketball Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference matchup.

The Red Foxes are trying to improve to begin the year as they are 4-6, 0-1 and are on a two-game losing streak after a 80-69 home loss on Monday against the Manhattan Jaspers. The Broncs are 4-5, 1-0 and are coming off a 60-59 home loss against the Delaware Blue Hens on Monday.

Marist Red Foxes vs. Rider Broncs Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Marist Red Foxes +6.5 (-110) +240 Over 128.5 (-110) Rider Broncs -6.5 (-110) -300 Under 128.5 (-110)

Marist Red Foxes vs. Rider Broncs Match Details

Fixture: Marist Red Foxes at Rider Broncs

Date and Time: Thursday, December 22, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, NJ

Marist Red Foxes vs. Rider Broncs Key Stats

The Red Foxes have been doing an average job this season as they are scoring 62.9 points per game while shooting a brutal 39.2 percent from the floor. The team is dependent on the production of senior center Patrick Gardner, who is averaging 17 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and one steal in 29.7 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been playing well, as the Red Foxes are allowing 64.9 points per game but have been struggling to force turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging 4.6 blocks and 7.3 steals per game thus far.

The Broncs have been doing pretty well offensively as they are scoring 71.6 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, connecting on 42.9 percent of their shots. Senior guard Dwight Murray Jr. is trying to continue improving as in 34.6 minutes, he is putting up 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, three assists, and 1.4 steals per game up to this point.

Rider's defense has to improve a little bit as they are giving up 68.2 points per game. They have been aggressive on the glass with 38.1 rebounds per game while recording 2.8 blocks and six steals as well.

Marist Red Foxes vs. Rider Broncs Best Picks and Prediction

These teams are very similar in terms of their record, but the Rider Broncs are doing better thus far. These defenses have been showcasing the difference as Marist is allowing 71 points in their last three games while Rider is giving up 63.5 points in their previous four games heading into this matchup.

Looking at the shooting percentages, there is a slight difference as well with the Red Foxes shooting 39.2 percent from the field while the Broncs are connecting on 42.9 percent of their shots so go with the Rider Broncs to cover the spread.

Pick: Rider Broncs -6.5 (-110)

