Marquette vs Seton Hall Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Big East | College Basketball

When the Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (12-8) on Saturday afternoon, they will be aiming for their second straight victory. As 7.5-point favorites, the Golden Eagles just defeated Providence 83-75.

The Pirates defeated UConn 67-66 despite being five-point underdogs. In their last 10 meetings against the Golden Eagles, the Pirates have a 6-4 record.

Marquette vs Seton Hall Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Marquette Golden Eagles -130 -2 (-110) Over 143 (-110) Seton Hall Pirates +110 +2 (-110) Under 143 (-110)

Marquette vs Seton Hall Match Details

Fixture: Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Marquette vs Seton Hall Key Stats

In their final game, the Golden Eagles defeated the Friars, making up for their defeat against Xavier. With a victory versus the Pirates, they will record their second straight victory and seventh victory in their previous eight games. They will want to maintain the momentum.

The Golden Eagles average 82.7 points per game. In their most recent game, they made 42.1 percent of their three-point attempts and 52.7 percent of their field goals for 83 points.

With 71.9 points allowed per game, the Golden Eagles' defense has been weak. They lost their previous game by a score of 75 points, so they will need to play better to prevail.

The Pirates are currently having a strong season and enter this contest on a four-game winning streak. They will attempt to maintain their winning streak by defeating the Golden Eagles. If they achieve that, it would be their fifth straight victory.

The Pirates score an average of 68.8 points per game. In their most recent game, they shot 41.1% from the field and 19% from beyond the arc, totaling 67 points.

With 64.4 points allowed per game, the Pirates have displayed strong defensive play. They conceded 66 points in their previous game, so if they want to win, they will need to put in a solid performance.

Marquette vs Seton Hall Betting Prediction

Since the Golden Eagles' defense isn't particularly strong, and they've performed worse on the road, where they're allowing more than 73 points per game, expect them to struggle in this game to slow down the Pirates. Despite having split their six road games, the Golden Eagles have been performing well.

On the road, the Golden Eagles have displayed strong offensive play, averaging over 78 points per contest. They don't rebound the ball as well as the Pirates do, and they won't have many chances to score extra points when playing the Pirates. The Golden Eagles will struggle to keep up with the Pirates, who limit opponents to under 60 points per game at home. Take the Pirates' ATS in this one.

Pick: Seton Hall Pirates +2 (-110)

