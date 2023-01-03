Marquette vs. St. John's Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Marquette Golden Eagles will look to keep pace in the Big East race when they play the St. John's Red Storm in Queens tonight.

After a tough loss in double overtime against Providence, Marquette has won two straight games. They are only 2-2 on the road, but their two losses were the aforementioned Providence game, and against Purdue, one of the nation's top teams. Both losses were by five points.

St. John's has lost three consecutive games, all in conference play. In that stretch is a loss to Xavier at home, the first and only home loss for the Red Storm this season. They'll be desperate to take this game and get their season back on track.

This game is important for both teams. Neither school has played yet in 2023, so let's see which one will begin their new year the right way.

Marquette vs. St. John's Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Marquette -2.0 (-110) Over 157.5 (-110) -135 St. John's +2.0 (-110) Under 157.5 (-110) +115

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Marquette vs. St. John's Match Details

Fixture: Marquette Golden Eagles @ St. John's Red Storm

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 6:30 pm EST

Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Marquette vs. St. John's Key Stats

Marquette has a better offense than St. John's in terms of scoring and efficiency this season. The Golden Eagles are scoring 81.5 points per game this season (24th) on 49.6% shooting from the field (16th). Marquette's 17.9 assists per game is 14th in the country.

The Red Storm are averaging 78.6 points per game (54th), but only on 45.5% shooting (137th). They are only knocking down 31.0% of their three-point attempts, which is 307th in the nation.

Defensively, these teams are similar. Marquette is allowing 69.6 points per game and 43.0% of opponent shooting percentage, while St. John's allows 70.7 points per game on 42.5% opponent shooting. Both teams average 9.0 steals per game, 38th in the nation.

St. John's should have the advantage on the glass. They're pulling down 41.5 rebounds per game, seventh in the NCAA. Marquette is only grabbing 33.1 boards per game, 303rd in the nation.

Marquette vs. St. John's Betting Prediction

Both Marquette and St. John's can score with anyone, but Marquette does it better. Marquette is also playing better right now, especially defensively. St. John's will have a boost playing at home, but ultimately Marquette is better and will walk away with a victory.

Prediction: Marquette -2.0 (-110)

