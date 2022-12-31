Marquette vs Villanova Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | Big East | College Basketball

When the Marquette Golden Eagles (10-4) take on the Villanova Wildcats (7-6) on Saturday afternoon, they will be seeking their second straight victory. The Golden Eagles are seven-point favorites after defeating Seton Hall 83-69.

The Wildcats were 12.5-point underdogs when they lost to UConn, 74-66. In their last 10 contests with the Golden Eagles, the Wildcats are 6-4.

Marquette vs Villanova Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Marquette Golden Eagles +125 +3 (-110) Over 144 (-110) Villanova Wildcats -145 -3 (-110) Under 144 (-110)

Marquette vs Villanova Match Details

Fixture: Marquette Golden Eagles at Villanova Wildcats

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: The Pavilion, Pennsylvania

Marquette vs Villanova Key Stats

The Golden Eagles defeated the Pirates in their final game to avenge their defeat to Providence. They will strive to maintain the momentum by defeating the Wildcats, which would be their second straight victory and fifth in their previous six games.

The Golden Eagles score 82.4 points on average for every 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 83 points and made 54.1 percent of their field goals and 36 percent of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles have performed admirably, allowing only 70.2 points per 100 possessions. They conceded 69 points in their previous game, so if they want to win this one, they will need to put out a similar effort.

The Huskies ended the Wildcats' five-game winning streak in their most recent contest. They will strive to recover from the defeat by defeating the Golden Eagles, which would be their sixth victory in their previous seven games.

The Wildcats score 71.2 points on average for every 100 possessions. In their most recent game, they scored 66 points and made 43.1 percent of their field goals and 22.7 percent of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, the Wildcats have performed admirably, allowing 67.6 points per 100 possessions. They need to play better if they want to win after giving up 74 points in their previous game.

Marquette vs Villanova Betting Prediction

Although the Golden Eagles are effective offensively, they have struggled at the free-throw line, making less than 70% of their attempts. They have had strong rebounding, which will keep them in this game, but their road ball handling has been sloppy.

Expect the Wildcats to contain the Eagles' attack because of their strong defensive play, particularly at home, where they are limiting opponents to 65 points per contest. Choose the Wildcats to win and cover the spread tonight.

Pick: VU Wildcats (-145)

