Marquette vs Xavier Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | Big East | College Basketball

In a Big East match, the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-4) will travel to Cincinnati, OH, to compete against the No. 12 Xavier Musketeers (14-3) at Cintas Center. Unlike the Musketeers, who have won 10 straight games and are coming off a victory over Creighton, the Golden Eagles have won five straight games and are coming off a victory over UConn.

Marquette vs Xavier Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Marquette Golden Eagles +140 +3.5 (-110) Over 164 (-110) Xavier Musketeers -165 -3.5 (-110) Under 164 (-110)

Marquette vs Xavier Match Details

Fixture: Marquette Golden Eagles at Xavier Musketeers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Marquette vs Xavier Key Stats

In this meeting, the Golden Eagles hope to extend their winning streak to six games after winning their previous five. The Golden Eagles defeated the UConn Huskies to record their most recent victory, giving them a total of 14 wins for the year.

The Golden Eagles' offense averages 83.1 points per game, while making 50.2% of its field goals, 70.8% of its free throws, and 35.3% of its three-point attempts.

They are also committing 11.3 turnovers per game while averaging 32.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.4 steals, and 3.4 blocks. With 1.63, they have a ratio of assists to turnovers. They give up 71.3 points per game when playing defense.

The Musketeers have won 10 straight games and are unbeaten in the Big East, proving to be unbeatable. The Musketeers defeated the Creighton Bluejays in their most recent game to record their 14th victory of the year. The Musketeers made 50% of their field goal attempts, 42.1% of their three-point attempts, and 66.7% of their free-throw attempts in their 90–87 victory.

With a field goal percentage of 51 percent, a free throw percentage of 72.7%, and a three-point percentage of 40.9%, the Musketeers' scoring offense averages 84.4 points a game. They also average 13.9 turnovers per game while pulling down 37.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.2 steals, and 4.1 blocks. They have a ratio of 1.51 assists to turnovers.

Marquette vs Xavier Betting Prediction

I anticipate the Musketeers' offense will gradually catch up to the Golden Eagles thanks to their ability to shoot from wherever on the court. Additionally, I anticipate the home crowd to be filled with enthusiasm that will counteract the Golden Eagles and raise the Musketeers given their momentum, which includes their impressive victory streak, conference dominance, and home-court advantage.

With Boum coming off a 26-point performance, expect huge games from him and Freemantle. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Xavier Musketeers -3.5 (-110)

