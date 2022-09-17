Maryland Terrapins vs SMU Mustangs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The Maryland Terrapins will take on the SMU Mustangs on Saturday.

The Terrapins are on a winning run and are in third place in the standings. The Mustangs, meanwhile, are on a two-win run and are second in the points table.

"SATURDAY NIGHT IN THE SHELL!" - Maryland

The Terrapins have started the season on a high note and are doing great both offensively and defensively.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been performing well. He has covered 681 yards at a completion percentage of 78.5, averaging 10.5 yards per passing attempt.

"Quick trip to the Old Line State"- SMU

Roman Hemby is doing well while rushing, covering 8.9 yards per attempt and 143 yards in total. Rakim Jarrett has performed rushing duties admirably. He has 131 rushing yards with an average of 14.6 yards per attempt.

The team's defense has fared well too. Beau Brade has done well with seven solo and five assisted tackles. He has been well supported by Mosiah Nasili-Kite and Deonte Banks, with 15 tackles between them.

The Mustangs had a great start to the season with two straight wins. They could not have asked for better, as both their offense and defense are working properly. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is linking games with good passing. He has covered 644 passing yards at an average of 10.2 and a completion percentage of 65.1.

Velton Gardner has performed the rushing duties with 100 rushing yards to his name.Jordan Kerley has supported the team with his crucial play while receiving, recording 111 receiving yards.

The defense has been strong due to the partnership between Jimmy Phillips Jr. and Isaac Slade-Matautia. Both have combined well and have 33 tackles between them.

Maryland Terrapins vs SMU Mustangs match details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs @ Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 7:30 pm EDT

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

Maryland Terrapins vs SMU Mustangs odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/ UNDER SMU +126 +2.5(-105) o72.5(-107) MARYLAND -143 -2.5(-115) u72.5(-107)

Maryland Terrapins vs SMU Mustangs best picks

Terrapins have fared well in attack. They will depend on Taulia Tagovailoa for the aggressive work. He has done great with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He is key for the team due to his passing attributes.

SMU, meanwhile, will look for their defenders to perform their duties. The role of Jimmy Phillips Jr. has been key. He has defended two passes and made solo tackles.

Maryland Terrapins vs SMU Mustangs prediction

Both teams look equal on paper, but the Terrapins have an edge because of their offensive strength. They are strong enough to break any defense. SMU could find it difficult to stop the opposing offense.

Prediction :- The Terrapins to win

