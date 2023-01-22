Maryland vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | Big Ten | College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon, a Big Ten matchup between the Maryland Terrapins (12-6) and the Purdue Boilermakers (18-1) is on the cards.

The Terrapins defeated Michigan at home on Thursday. In the previous game the Boilermakers played, they thrashed Minnesota.

In their lone encounter with the Terrapins in the previous campaign, the Boilermakers prevailed 62–61 on the road.

Maryland vs Purdue Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Maryland Terrapins +400 +10.5 (-118) Over 133.5 (-110) Purdue Boilermakers -550 -10.5 (-104) Under 133.5 (-110)

Maryland vs Purdue Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins at Purdue Boilermakers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, Indiana

Maryland vs Purdue Key Stats

The Terrapins come into this one having won two of their previous three games. They won against Ohio State, suffered a tough 81-67 loss to Iowa, then beat Michigan 64-58 at home on Thursday as three-point favorites to improve to 3-4 in Big Ten play overall. Although they are a tough team, the Terrapins struggle on offense. In any of their last three road games, they have failed to cover the spread.

According to efficiency rankings, the Terrapins are 42nd in the nation with a 1-4 record on the road, including defeats to Wisconsin and Rutgers. The Terrapins rarely record large totals; their season scoring average of 71.1 points places them 194th.

The Boilermakers are aiming for their sixth straight triumph. They suffered their lone loss of the year when they were defeated at home by Rutgers in their third conference game. They have responded to that defeat with five straight victories, helped along by a stout defense.

The Boilermakers are ranked third in the most recent AP Top 25 rankings and fifth in Division I efficiency ratings. The Boilermakers have an 8-1 record at home. They rank 138th overall with a season average of 74.4 points. The defense is outstanding. They are allowing opponents to score only 60.1 points, which places them 13th overall, and have given up 65 points or fewer in nine of their last ten games.

Maryland vs Purdue Betting Prediction

The Terrapins have defeated formidable opposition in two of their last three games, demonstrating their competitiveness as a team. On Thursday night, they defeated Michigan by six points after upsetting Ohio State by a score of 80–73.

The Terrapins' defense has the ability to keep the game close. They are only giving up 95.9 points per 100 possessions, which places them 37th in adjusted defensive efficiency when compared to the Boilermakers' 93.3 points per 100 possessions. In conference play, the Terrapins' defense has also been strong.

On Thursday, they held Michigan to a 41% field goal percentage, and the Boilermakers have not been scoring as many points in conference play. Take the Terrapins ATS in this one.

Pick: Maryland Terrapins +10.5 (-118)

