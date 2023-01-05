Maryland vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

There is going to be a lot of red tonight, as the Maryland Terrapins are in New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten matchup.

Maryland are coming off their worst loss since joining the Big Ten. Their first game of 2023 was a 35-point defeat in Michigan, where they missed their first 10 shots and never recovered. Still, despite the loss dropping them to 1-2 in the conference, they are 10-4 this season.

Rutgers spoiled the Boilermaker's dreams of a perfect season in their last game, knocking off the #1 school in the NCAA on the road. Now, the Scarlet Knights are back home, where they've gone 9-1 this season, including a win over current #15 Indiana. They are 2-1 in the Big Ten and are also 10-4 overall this season.

This game should be an intriguing one between these conference rivals. Let's see how they compare ahead of tonight's meeting.

Maryland vs. Rutgers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Maryland +4.5 (-117) Over 131.0 (-117) +145 Rutgers -4.5 (-117) Under 131.0 (-117) -224

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Maryland vs. Rutgers Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 6:30 pm EST

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena

Maryland vs. Rutgers Key Stats

Rutgers' defense is one of the nation's best, and the catalyst for their success this season. They allow 55.2 points per game (fourth) on 36.3% shooting from the floor (fourth), and 25.0% shooting from three (third). They get 10.1 steals per game, which ranks 14th in the nation.

Maryland is also impressive defensively, but not at the same level. The Terps are limiting opponents to 63.2 points per game (49th), on 39.7% shooting from the field (41st), and 28.2% from beyond the arc.

Offensively, these teams are similar. Maryland scores 72.8 points per game on 45.0% from the field, while Rutgers puts up 72.5 points per game on 44.2% shooting.

Rutgers is pulling down 2.7 more rebounds per game than Maryland.

Maryland vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

Rutgers is coming off a road win against the top-ranked team in all of college basketball. They are going to feel unbeatable, and their fans are going to be energized. Maryland, on the other hand, has clear issues in the paint that other teams will look to punish, as Michigan did. Rutgers wins this game comfortably.

Prediction: Rutgers -4.5 (-117)

