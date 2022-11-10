Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have gotten their season back on track as they sit at 6-3. The Mavericks head to our nation's capital to face the 5-6 Washington Wizards, who are trying to get back to .500.

The Mavericks find themselves on a four-game winning streak where Luka Doncic has been the best player in the NBA. Can the Wizards compete with Luka when he is on a roll like this?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINE TOTAL Dallas Mavericks -4 (-110) O 208 (-110) Washington Wizards +4 (-110) U 208 (-110)

I keep mentioning Luka Doncic, and for good reason. Doncic has been the best player in the NBA in the last few games and leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals. When Luka Doncic has it working like this, he is untouchable.

Spencer Dinwiddie is providing reliable production alongside Luka. Dinwiddie averages 15 points and four assists every night.

Mavericks big man Christian Wood provides the spark on the inside with 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

Ultimately, the Dallas Mavericks ask Luka Doncic to do too much, and they need to provide him with additional reinforcements.

Bradley Beal is one of the most consistent performers in the NBA. Beal leads the Wizards in scoring, with 21 points per game, while also leading the team in assists and steals. Bradley Beal is heading for yet another All-Star appearance.

Kyle Kuzma is beginning to catch fire. The swingman is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds per outing.

Kristaps Porzingis is a relative bargain for the Wizards. Porzingis averages 18 points and eight rebounds per night while leading the team in blocked shots.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Washington Wizards

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10, 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Best Pick:

The Dallas Mavericks don't have much of an interior presence to match up with the physicality of Kristaps Porzingis. The scoring could be a bit off, but it would be surprising if he doesn't produce the rebounds. Take the Over.

Kristaps Porzingis; Rebounds: Over 8

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards Final Prediction

The Wizards are significantly better than many thought they would be heading into 2022. The balance of shooting from the outside and the interior play gives teams problems. I'm still not going away from Luka Doncic with the way he has been playing. Take the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks -4 (-110) (O/U 209, -110)

