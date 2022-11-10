NBA Injury Report: Bradley Beal still out, Tyler Herro upgraded to questionable and more updates on James Harden | November 10, 2022

Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards will continue to be sidelined due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Beal last played against the Brooklyn Nets on their home floor. He led the Wizards in scoring but couldn’t do much against the Nets’ relentless attack. “Big Panda” played 30 minutes but could only muster 20 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals in the lopsided loss.

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins (2/2) ... As previously reported, Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain) will not play against the Mavericks. They're listed as out for the game. (2/2) ... As previously reported, Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) and Delon Wright (hamstring strain) will not play against the Mavericks. They're listed as out for the game.

The Wizards have ruled him out for the game against the Dallas Mavericks, which will be the third game Beal will miss. If things go as expected, he could be back for the team when they host the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Washington, however, might choose to ramp up his conditioning after getting the COVID-19 virus. If they go that route, Beal’s return could take a few more games.

Without Beal, the Wizards have increased the minutes of Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Rui Hachimura. Washington will need all the help they can get when they host All-NBA superstar Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have upgraded reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Tyler Herro to questionable. Herro missed his first game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a left ankle sprain.

Miami missed Herro’s clutch shooting versus the Trail Blazers, who beat the Heat with a buzzer-beater by Josh Hart. Without the prolific shooting guard, head coach Erik Spoelstra inserted Max Strus into the lineup. Strus had a decent game with 16 points and two assists.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Tyler Herro (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday. Tyler Herro (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday.

The Miami Heat are slowly leaning more and more on Herro when they need key baskets. He has been their leading scorer in four of their 11 games and has often come up big. “Boy Wonder” nailed a dagger three-point shot that broke the hearts of the Sacramento Kings.

If Tyler Herro misses another game, Max Strus could resume his role in the starting unit.

James Harden: Right foot tendon strain; Injured since November 2, 2022

There is no definite timetable for the return of NBA superstar James Harden after suffering a right foot strain.

NBA superstar James Harden last played against the Washington Wizards on November 2, 2022. He finished with 24 points, 5 rebounds and a team-high 10 assists. A day after the loss to the Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers found out he had a right foot tendon strain that would sideline him for at least a month.

Head coach Doc Rivers recently told the media that “The Beard” is right now wearing a walking boot and can only do non-weight-bearing activities. James Harden is reportedly almost free of pain but his return remains undetermined.

The Philadelphia Inquirer @PhillyInquirer James Harden will be away from the @Sixers for three or four days to attend to a family matter, coach Doc Rivers said. That is in addition to the All-Star guard’s recovery from a tendon sprain in his right foot expected to sideline him for about a month. trib.al/ag7MUDj James Harden will be away from the @Sixers for three or four days to attend to a family matter, coach Doc Rivers said. That is in addition to the All-Star guard’s recovery from a tendon sprain in his right foot expected to sideline him for about a month. trib.al/ag7MUDj

The 76ers will exercise all caution and slowly get Harden back into game shape. Philly will follow a painstaking process to ensure he is fully fit to help lead the team to the NBA playoffs.

Minus Harden on the roster, the Philadelphis 76ers have inserted De'Anthony Melton into the lineup. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey are expected to carry more of the offensive load while they wait for the former MVP to return.

