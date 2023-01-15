McDonald vs Nakashima Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 15 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

An all-American first-round match at the Australian Open 2023 will take place between Brandon Nakashima and Mackenzie McDonald on Sunday. This will be Brandon and Mackenzie's third encounter.

These players have a 1-1 head-to-head record, but they are also even more difficult. In their most recent meeting, which took place in Cincinnati in 2021's first round, Mackenzie prevailed 7-5, 6-2.

McDonald vs Nakashima Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Brandon Nakashima -180 -3.5 (-105) Over 38.5 (-115) Mackenzie McDonald +145 +3.5 (-115) Under 38.5 (-105)

McDonald vs Nakashima Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Court 16, Melbourne Park, Australia

McDonald vs Nakashima Key Stats

Brandon, a 21-year-old who peaked at No. 3 in the junior rankings, has long been hailed as the upcoming star of American tennis. By making a few finals on the ATP Tour in 2021, Brandon demonstrated his enormous skill and broke into the top 70.

He eventually finished the 2022 season with a 35-23 win-loss record after a sluggish start. Then, at the San Diego Open, World No. 47 won his first tour championship, and he later added the NextGen ATP Finals crown to his collection.

However, Brandon's 2023 campaign did not start well as he was eliminated in the first round of the Adelaide International 2. In the Kooyong Classic, he beat Jordan Thompson with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory.

In 2016, Mackenzie made the transition from college to the professional sphere. In order to enter the top 100 in the world rankings, he advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2018. After battling injuries, he put on a strong performance in 2021 that saw him make it to the fourth round of the Australian Open and his lone final to date in Washington, DC.

Mackenzie raised his global ranking to as high as No. 48 in 2022 after making it to the semifinals in Naples and three other quarterfinals on the tour. However, he and Marcelo Melo teamed up to win their first doubles match in Tokyo. Prior to competing in the Australian Open, the 27-year-old, who is now ranked 63rd in singles, won one match in each of the two Adelaide International competitions.

McDonald vs Nakashima Betting Prediction

Mackenzie is a reliable baseliner, but he lacks the tools to reliably deal harm to his adversaries. In his most recent encounter against Mikael Ymer, where he forced up seven double faults before succumbing to defeat, it was clear that his serve might occasionally go awry.

The two-handed backhand Brandon uses to attack his opponents is a powerful tool. Brandon has a decent chance of achieving his first victory over a fellow American citizen if he can start out aggressively and limit his unforced errors.

Pick: Brandon Nakashima -3.5 (-105)

