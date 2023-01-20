Medvedev vs Korda Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 20| Australian Open 2023

Daniil Medvedev is through to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open. He is getting ready to take on Sebastian Korda at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday (January 20) after defeating John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets in Round 2.

It was a rather comfortable match for the Russian, who hit 10 aces in the win whereas the Australian could not land a single ace in the entire match. There was a huge difference in the winning percentage on the first serve, 75 for the world no. eight and 53 for Millman. He had a 10-point winning streak as well.

The 26-year-old had 13 break-point opportunities in the match and got hold of eight of them, while earning a total of 103 points, whereas the local boy managed to get a total of 76 points. He will now face Korda, who is coming off a win against Yosuke Watanuki in straight sets in Round 2.

The American won the game with a 6-2, 7-5,6-4 scoreline. The winning percentage on the second serve made a lot of difference as he won 58 whereas Watanuki won 47. Despite the Japanese having 17 break-point opportunities, he could take advantage of them only twice.

Korda was very efficient in this, securing six out of eight break-point opportunities. He won a total of 119 points, while Watanuki managed to win a total of 95 points. He now has a tough opponent in the form of Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Daniil Medvedev -475 -5.5 (-135) O 34.5 (-130) Sebastian Korda +350 +5.5 (+115) U 34.5 (+115)

The Russian is seeded No.7 in the tournament and will have his eyes on the trophy after previously missing out two years in a row. He looks to be in fine touch and with many great players out of the tournament, his path to the final might be a bit easier now.

Sebastian Korda is one of the best young talents in the tennis world. He is seeded No.29 in the tournament and will be looking to make a big impression this time around.

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda: Match Details

Fixture: Daniil Medvedev @ Sebastian Korda

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 04:15 pm ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park

Daniil Medvedev vs Sebastian Korda: Betting Prediction

The two players have faced each other only once before when the Russian came out as the winner. They now face each other for the second time but in the third round of the Australian Open. Even if there is a difference in the rankings, expect the contest to be very exciting.

Final Prediction: Total Over 34.5 (-130)

