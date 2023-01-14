Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 14 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies (28-13) are currently riding high on an impressive eight-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Indiana Pacers (23-20), are on a two-game losing skid, most recently falling to the Atlanta Hawks 113-111.

The Grizzlies have been dominating the court of late. In their most recent game, the Memphis outfit picked up a second straight victory over the San Antonio Spurs 135-129. Ja Morant led the charge on offense with 38 points. The Pacers, meanwhile, have had a better than expected season overall. Bennedict Mathurin led the offensive charge with 26 points in their loss to the Hawks.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Match Details

Fixture: Grizzlies @ Pacers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana, Indianapolis

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report

On the Grizzlies' front, small forward Danny Green is out due to a knee injury from last season. Small forward Dillon Brooks is questionable due to right ankle soreness. Power forward Brandon Clarke is questionable due to a hip injury. Shooting guard John Konchar is out due to illness.

On the Pacers' end, center Daniel Theis is out with a knee injury. Shooting guard Kendall Brown is out with a lower leg injury. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is out with knee and elbow injuries. Small forward Aaron Nesmith is out with illness. Center Myles Turner is out with a back injury.

Player Team Injury Status Danny Green Grizzlies Knee Out Dillon Brooks Grizzlies Ankle Questionable Brandon Clarke Grizzlies Hip Questionable John Konchar Grizzlies Illness Out Daniel Theis Pacers Knee Out Kendall Brown Pacers Lower leg Out Tyrese Haliburton Pacers Knee/elbow Out Aaron Nesmith Pacers Illness Out Myles Turner Pacers Back Out

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Grizzlies -8 (-110) Ov 227 (-110) -325 Hornets +8 (-110) Un 227 (-106) +250

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Starting 5s

Grizzlies - PG: Ja Morant, SG: Desmond Bane, SF: Dillon Brooks, PF: Jaren Jackson, C: Steven Adams

Pacers - PG: TJ McConnell, SG: Andrew Nembhard, SF: Buddy Hield, PF: Jalen Smith, C: James Johnson

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction

The Grizzlies are averaging 116.8 points per game this season. Offensively, Ja Morant is their top player, scoring an average of 27.6 points per game. The team have shown weakness around the charity stripe but are deadly around the rim. They're strong on defense as well, and are relentless in challenging shots on the perimeter and around the rim.

The Pacers, meanwhile, have also looked respectable on offense, averaging 115.6 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is their offensive MVP, scoring an average of 20.2 points per game. However, Haliburton is among the many to've been struck down by injury of late. The Indiana outfit are worn out at the moment and it's noticeably starting to cost them on the court.

Even with the home-court advantage, the Pacers are likely in for a hard time tonight.

Prediction: Grizzlies -8 (-110)

