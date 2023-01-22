Memphis vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | AAC | College Basketball

Sunday's American Athletic Conference matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Memphis Tigers takes place in Ohio.

This season, the Tigers are 5-2 in conference play and 14-5 overall. The Bearcats, meanwhile, are 5-2 in conference play and have an overall record of 14-6.

Memphis vs Cincinnati Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Memphis Tigers +134 +3.5 (-118) Over 150.5 (-106) Cincinnati Bearcats -162 -3.5 (-104) Under 150.5 (-114)

Memphis vs Cincinnati Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers at Cincinnati Bearcats

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Fifth Third Arena, Ohio

Memphis vs Cincinnati Key Stats

The Tigers are coming off of a two-game winning streak as they enter this crucial AAC contest. They defeated Wichita State on Thursday night, 88-78. With the victory, the Tigers have now won 18 of their previous 19 home games against league opponents and 15 straight games at home. The game's top scorer and rebounder was DeAndre Williams, who had a season-high 29 points.

The Tigers rank 32nd in the country in terms of scoring per game. They also have the 41st-best field goal percentage. Since the Tigers are rated 307th in the nation for three-point field goal percentage, the majority of Memphis' points are scored inside the arc. They are 240th in turnovers this season.

The Bearcats have recently been playing excellent basketball. They arrive having won their previous three games in a row in AAC play, including two away games. In terms of opponent points per game and opponent field goal percentage, the Bearcats are rated 121st and 70th, respectively.

They have also been successful this season on offense. The Bearcats' points per game this year have them ranked 54th in the nation. They rank 67th in three-point field goal percentage and 145th overall in field goal percentage. The Bearcats' four turnovers on Wednesday evening are consistent with their national ranking of 34th in turnovers per game for the season. They are ranked 45th in the country for rebounding because they have been excellent on the glass.

Memphis vs Cincinnati Betting Prediction

Both teams are a little on a roll going into this game. The Tigers are just 2-4 on the road, while the Bearcats are 10-2 at home this year. Additionally, the Bearcats have improved their basketball defense recently, committing just four turnovers in their most recent contest. In terms of turnovers, the Bearcats are ranked 34th in the nation, while the Tigers are only 240th.

Additionally, the Bearcats will outperform the Tigers in both rebounding and three-point shooting. To increase their prospects of receiving a March invitation, the Bearcats need to win a sizable number of conference games with the help of perimeter shooting and rebounding. Take the home team to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Cincinnati Bearcats -3.5 (-104)

Poll : 0 votes