Memphis vs. Seton Hall: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates in the quarterfinals of the ESPN Events Invitational. The Tigers enter the contest with a 2-1 record, while the Pirates are currently 3-1.

Memphis vs. Seton Hall Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24th, 7:30 p.m. EST

Event: ESPN Events Invitational Quarterfinals

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Florida

Memphis vs. Seton Hall Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Memphis Tigers -1.5(-105) Over 137.5(-110) -120 Seton Hall Pirates +1.5(-115) Under 137.5(-110) +100

Memphis vs. Seton Hall Key Stats

The Memphis Tigers enter this contest with a 2-1 record, with their two wins coming by an average margin of 12.0 points per game and their loss coming by six points. The Tigers have been a middle-of-the-pack team on both ends of the court, averaging 74.0 points per game, which ranks 171st out of 363 teams in the nation, and allowing 68.0 points per game, which ranks 167th. Their offensive rating, 104.2, ranks 181st, while their defensive rating, 95.8, ranks 162nd.

Memphis has two top 100 recruits on their roster, which is led by head coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway, a four-time NBA All-Star who starred at the program in the early 1990s. Hardaway is in his fifth year leading the program. On the court, they are led by senior guard Kendric Davis and senior forward Deandre Williams. Davis is averaging 20.0 points per game and 5.7 assists per game, while Williams is averaging 15.3 points per game and 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Seton Hall Pirates also have two top 100 recruits and are coached by a former star player at the program, Shaheen Holloway. Holloway is in his first year at his alma mater after spending four seasons coaching the Saint Peter's Peacocks. Holloway led the Peacocks to their first NCAA tournament victory in school history last season, as he led them all the way to the Elite Eight.

The Pirates are led by four players scoring in double figures. While their offense has been quite good, ranking 118th in the nation, scoring 77.0 points per game, their defense has been elite, ranking 24th in the nation, allowing just 55.8 points per game. Their offensive rating, 110.0, ranks 104th, while their defensive rating, 79.6, ranks 15th in the nation. Their three victories have come by an average margin of 27.0 points per game, while their only loss was by 16 points.

Memphis vs. Seton Hall Betting Prediction

Although the Memphis Tigers have not struggled on either end of the floor, they have not thrived either. The Seton Hall Pirates, however, have been among the best defenses in college basketball. Look for Seton Hall to continue their early season defensive success en route to another victory.

Pick: Seton Hall ML +100

