Memphis vs Temple Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 15 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Liacouras Center will host an American Athletic Conference NCAAB matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls on Sunday.

The Tigers are 12-5 (2-2) this season and are coming off a 107-104 double-overtime road loss on Wednesday against the UCF Knights.

The Owls are 10-8 (4-1) and are coming off a 76-72 road win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Tuesday.

Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Memphis Tigers -205 -5 (-110) Over 149.5 (-110) Temple Owls +175 +5 (-110) Under 149.5 (-110)

Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers vs. Temple Owls

Time and date: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, PA

Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls Key Stats

The Tigers are a strong offensive team, averaging 79.6 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well as they are averaging 16 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Kendric Davis has led the team thus far and is averaging 21.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.2 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. Despite his point total, he is struggling from the floor as he is shooting 39.3 percent from the field thus far.

Their defense has room for improvement this year as they are allowing 72.4 points per game. The Tigers have been feisty though as they are 5.3 blocks and 9.8 steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Owls are trying to improve on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 69.6 points per outing and shooting 43% from the field. Sophomore guard Khalif Battle has been doing well, averaging 18 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 32.8 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been decent as they have given up 69.2 points per game. They have to be a little more disruptive though as they are averaging 4.1 blocks and 4.8 steals per game throughout the year.

Memphis Tigers vs Temple Owls Best Picks and Prediction

These teams are going to have a close game as both teams have shown the ability to rebound effectively. There is a massive difference on the defensive side of the basketball specifically as Memphis is allowing 87.3 points in their last three games while Temple is giving up 68.2 points in their previous five games.

The home team has covered in each of their previous four games against one another so go with the Temple Owls getting a handful of points in this game.

Pick: Temple Owls +5 (-110)

