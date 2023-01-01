Memphis vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 1 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse will host an American Athletic Conference NCAAB matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday, January 1st.

The Tigers are 11-3 (1-0) this season and are on a three-game winning streak after coming off a 93-86 home win against the USF Bulls on Thursday.

The Green Wave are 7-5 (0-1) this season and are coming off an 88-77 road loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday.

Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Memphis Tigers -180 -4.5 (-105) Over 154.5 (-110) Tulane Green Wave +155 +4.5 (-115) Under 154.5 (-110)

Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave

Time and date: Sunday, January 1; 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin FieldHouse, New Orleans, LA

Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave Key Stats

The Tigers are a solid offensive team, averaging 77.9 points per game. They distribute the basketball well as they are averaging 16.2 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Kendric Davis has led the team, averaging 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, six assists, 0.1 blocks, and 2.1 steals in 33.5 minutes per game. He has definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been average thus far as they are allowing 69.2 points per game. The Tigers have been decent, forcing 5.2 blocks and 9.6 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and improve on the year.

The Green Wave are a strong offensive team as they are scoring 78.5 points per outing and shoot 45.5% from the field. Junior guard Jaylen Forbes has been doing well, averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 2.3 steals per game in 34.7 minutes this season.

Defensively, they too have to show some improvement, as they have given up 71.3 points per game. The Green Wave need to do better as they're forcing just 3.8 blocks and 8.3 steals per game.

Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave Best Picks and Prediction

The Memphis Tigers are the better program in this matchup and should be able to showcase that here.

One key number to look at is the rebounding stats as the Tigers hold a 36.5-32.4 advantage this season while also shooting almost two full points higher than the Green Wave.

Tulane is 0-7 ATS in their last seven home games, so go with the Memphis Tigers laying a handful of points to cover the spread.

Pick: Memphis Tigers -4.5 (-105)

