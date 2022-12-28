Mercer vs Samford Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | Southern Conference | College Basketball

Samford Bulldogs will take on Mercer Bears in a conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Bears aim to win their eighth game of the season. On the other hand, the Bulldogs want to return to a winning percentage of.500. The Bears defeated Troy Trojans in their last game and covered the spread as 5.5-point underdogs. The Bulldogs lost to Belmont Bruins in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Mercer vs Samford Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Mercer Bears +100 +1 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) Samford Bulldogs -120 -1 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110)

Mercer vs Samford Match Details

Fixture: MU Bears at SU Bulldogs

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM EST

Venue: Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, AL

Mercer vs Samford Key Stats

The Bears score 77.2 points on average on 50% of their shots while surrendering 68.8 points on 42.2 percent of their shots. Kamar Robinson averages 13.6 points and 2.1 assists, while Jalyn McCreary averages 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

James Glisson III is the third player with ten or more points, while Luis Hurtado Jr. is distributing 5.5 assists. The Bears' field goal percentage is 38.9%, while their free throw percentage is 71.1%. The Bears are grabbing 31.5 rebounds per game while allowing 31.7% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs score 79.1 points on average while allowing 70.9 points on 42.5% of their shots. Logan Dye averages 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Ques Glover scores 13.8 points and pulls down 2.4 boards per game.

Jaden Campbell is the third player in double figures, with Jermaine Marshall pulling down 5.9 rebounds. The Bulldogs shoot 73.7% of their free throws and 31.9% of their attempts from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs are grabbing 35.2 rebounds per game while allowing 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc.

Mercer vs Samford Betting Prediction

In their nine previous games, the Bears record stood at 2-7 ATS. The Bulldogs have an overall record of 1-5 and have gone 4-1 ATS in their last 5 home contests. The under has gone 6-1 in the Bears' last seven overall games.

The Bears are playing better ball going into this game, making them an intriguing underdog. But expect the Bulldogs to get themselves together at home, where they average 19.3-point in wins, and restrict opponents to under 40% shooting. So trust the Bulldogs tonight to win and cover the spread as well.

Pick: Samford Bulldogs (-120)

