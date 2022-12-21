Mercer vs. Troy Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Mercer Bears will be on the road as they take on the Troy Trojans on Wednesday, December 21st, in an NCAA Men's Basketball non-conference matchup.

The Bears are doing decently to begin the year as they are 6-6 and are coming off a 72-59 home win on Saturday against the Morehead State Eagles. The Trojans are 8-4 and are on a two-game winning streak, coming off a 77-71 road win against the SE Louisiana Lions on Saturday.

Mercer Bears vs. Troy Trojans Betting Odds

Teams Spread Money line Over/Under Mercer Bears +5.5 (-110) +195 Over 138 (-110) Troy Trojans -5.5 (-110) -230 Under 138 (-110)

Mercer Bears vs. Troy Trojans Match Details

Fixture: Mercer Bears at Troy Trojans

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Trojan Arena, Troy, AL

Bears vs. Trojans Key Stats

The Bears have been doing extremely well this season and are a strong offensive team. They are scoring 76.8 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor. They are dependent on the production of sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary, who is averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.6 steals in just 21.3 minutes per game. He is definitely a solid player to focus on when he is on the court.

Their defense has been playing decently, as the Bears are allowing 68 points per game, but have been struggling to force turnovers. As of this point, they are averaging two blocks and 6.2 steals per game.

The Troy Trojans have been doing extremely well offensively as they are scoring 79.5 points heading into this game. They also had a solid shooting percentage, connecting on 46.4 percent of their shots. Senior guard Nelson Phillips is trying to continue improving as in 26.6 minutes, he is putting up 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.4 steals per game up to this point.

The Trojans' defense has been doing well as they are giving up 65.3 points per game. They have been doing well on the glass with 36 rebounds per game while recording 2.6 blocks and 9.6 steals as well.

Mercer Bears vs. Troy Trojans Best Picks and Prediction

The two programs have been doing very similarly throughout the regular season, but the Trojans are a little bit better heading into this game. Looking at the ATS numbers heading into this point of the season, Mercer is 4-6 ATS while the Trojans are 6-3 ATS. Troy has also been doing well at forcing turnovers. Go with the Troy Trojans to cover the spread at home in this game.

Pick: Troy Trojans -5.5 (-110)

