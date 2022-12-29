Merrimack vs. Farleigh Dickinson Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Stratis Arena at the Rothman Center will host a Northeast Conference NCAAB matchup between the Merrimack Warriors and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday, December 29th.

The Warriors are a putrid 2-12 this season and are on a two-game losing streak after coming off a 61-55 road loss against the Bucknell Bison last Sunday. The Knights are 6-8 this season and are also riding a two-game losing streak after an 82-73 home loss against the Queens University Royals last Thursday.

Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Merrimack -105 +1.5 (-105) Over 135.5 (-110) Fairleigh Dickinson -150 -1.5 (-115) Under 135.5 (-110)

Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Match Details

Fixture: Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Time and date: Thursday, December 29; 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stratis Arena at the Rothman Center, Teaneck, NJ

Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Key Stats

The Warriors are a brutal offensive team, averaging 55.9 points per game. They distribute the basketball less than ideally as they are averaging 10.6 assists over the course of the season.

Senior forward Ziggy Reid has led the team, averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes per game. He has definitely made his presence felt throughout the game with his overall production as the best player on the team.

Their defense has been leading the way as they're allowing 65.7 points per game. The Warriors have been decent, forcing 3.6 blocks and 10.5 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor to do well and snap their losing streak.

The Knights are an outstanding offensive team as they are scoring 76.9 points per outing and shoot 44.3% from the field. Senior guard Demetre Roberts has been doing well, averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game in 33.5 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have not been doing well at all throughout the year as they have given up 79.4 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 1.6 blocks and eight steals per game.

Merrimack Warriors vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Best Picks and Prediction

The Warriors should be able to win this game outright as the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights defense is one of the worst in the country. Diving into the last three games, the Warriors are allowing 44.7 points per game while the Knights are giving up 76.7 points per game in that stretch. Fairleigh Dickinson has 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. Take the Warriors to cover the spread here.

Pick: Warriors +1.5 (-105)

