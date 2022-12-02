Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Friday (December 2) in NBA Regular Season action. This is the second game of the doubleheader between the two sides, the first of which was won by the Celtics 134-121.

The Celtics are still the top dogs in the East, sitting at the summit of the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-4 record. The Heat have been a below-average team this campaign, going 10-12 and placing 11th in the East.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Heat have been in good form lately, winning three of their last four. Their three-game win streak came to an end against the Celtics in the doubleheader opener. Overall, it was a pretty well-matched game the last time these two sides faced each other even though the scoreline will tell you otherwise.

One discernible difference between the two sides was the volume of three-pointers. The Celtics attempted 5 more threes than the Heat, making 22 as compared to the Heat's 18. That statistic came out to be the decisive factor in the result.

It was an astounding performance by Jayson Tatum that helped the Celtics get over the line. Tatum returned from his injury in style, dropping an incredible 49-piece in addition to 11 boards. He has averaged 32-8-4 thus far on 63.5% true shooting, playing the best basketball of his career. He is clearly the best player on arguably the best team in basketball, making him the favorite for the MVP title.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Boston Celtics Robert Williams Knee Out Miami Heat Tyler Herro Ankle Questionable Miami Heat Max Strus Shoulder Questionable Miami Heat Jimmy Butler Knee Doubtful Miami Heat Nikola Jovic Foot Toss-up

Miami still have quite a lot of injury issues with the likes of Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Nikola Jovic possibly missing out. But the biggest positive for them is the return of Jimmy Butler, who hasn't featured since November 16.

He has been deemed as a possible starter for this game. The Celtics however, only have Robert Williams as a notable absentee.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Miami Heat +8 (-108) Over 226 (-108) +260 Boston Celtics -8 (-108) Under 226 (-108) -350

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Starting 5s

Miami Heat: PG Kyle Lowry SG T. Herro (GTD) SF Caleb Martin PF J. Butler (GTD) C Bam Adebayo

Boston Celtics: PG Marcus Smart SG Derrick White SF Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum C Al Horford

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Betting Prediction

The Celtics are on an absolute roll. They haven't lost in five, going 5-0 ATS. Their record at the TD Garden is ridiculous, winning 11 of their 12 home games this season.

They have only lost one game in their last 10 and come up against a mediocre Heat side, who they have already beaten twice this season. Odds don't really line up for the Heat in this one, the Celtics should cruise to another victory.

Celtics: -8 (-108)

