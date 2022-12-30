Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets (22-12) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a razor-thin 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Their opponents tonight, the Miami Heat (18-17), are currently on a two-game winning streak, most recently beating the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98.

The Nuggets traded wins with the Kings in back-to-back games this week. They're currently neck-and-neck with the New Orleans Pelicans at the top of the Western Conference. The Heat, meanwhile, are 2-2 in their last four games and will looking to extend their winning streak to three tonight.

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Heat @ Nuggets

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 09:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

On the Heat's front, center Omer Yurtseven remains out following ankle surgery last month. Center Dewayne Dedmon is out with a foot injury. Small forward Caleb Martin is questionable due to ankle issues. Small forward Jimmy Butler is probable despite recent ankle issues. Small forward Nikola Jovic is probable despite lower back spasms. Point guard Gabe Vincent is probable despite knee issues. Power forward Udonis Haslem is questionable due to recent foot and Achilles issues.

On the Nuggets' end, power forward Jeff Green is out with a hand injury. Point guard Collin Gillespie is out with a leg injury. Point guard Jamal Murray is questionable due to knee issues. Power forward Aaron Gordon is questionable due to shoulder problems. Small forward Bruce Brown is questionable due to ankle issues.

Player Team Injury Report Omer Yurtseven Heat Ankle Out Dewayne Dedmon Heat Foot Out Caleb Martin Heat Ankle Questionable Jimmy Butler Heat Ankle Probable Nikola Jovic Heat Back Probable Gabe Vincent Heat Knee Probable Udonis Haslem Heat Achilles Questionable Jeff Green Nuggets Hand Out Collin Gillespie Nuggets Leg Out Jamal Murray Nuggets Knee Questionable Aaron Gordon Nuggets Shoulder Questionable Bruce Brown Nuggets Ankle Questionable

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Heat +4.5 (-110) Ov 223.5 (-110) +165 Nuggets -4.5 (-110) Un 223.5 (-110) -195

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Heat - PG: Kyle Lowry, SG: Tyler Herro, SF: Caleb Martin, PF: Jimmy Butler, C: Bam Adebayo

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction

Despite their recent slip-up against the Kings, the Nuggets are one of the most dangerous teams in the league right now. Nikola Jokic is their most effective player at the moment, averaging 25.7 points per game. The team have the third highest adjusted offense rating in the NBA at 116.2. On defense, however, some cracks have begun to form. When it comes to contesting shots on the outside, the Denver outfit needs to start doing better.

The Heat, meanwhile, have been mostly average on the offensive end of the court. Tyler Herro is leading the way with an average of 21 points per game. On defense, the Miami crew have looked passable, but defending on the perimeter has been troublesome enough to cost them on multiple occasions this season.

With the home-court advantage and a slightly stronger line-up, the Nuggets should be able to get back to winning ways tonight.

Prediction: Nuggets -4.5 (-110)

