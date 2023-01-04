Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Prediction, Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads- January 4 | 2023 NBA Regular Season

The Miami Heat travel to La-La Land to face Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Miami Heat have resurrected their season and are playing the type of basketball we have come to expect from the Miami Heat, winning four of their last five contests.

The Los Angeles Lakers are an extremely inconsistent team albeit having immense potential. The fans have had to sit through the wild swings in form throughout the course of a season. They are once again struggling to knit consecutive wins this season.

Lebron James continues to perform at a remarkably high level, scoring 40+ in the last two outings. The Lakers remain without C Anthony Davis, but the good news is that he should be back soon. Who will be victorious -- the surging Heat or the Lebron-led Lakers?

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.Com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Miami Heat Center Omer Yurtseven remains out without a timeline following ankle surgery.

To compound issues, Dwayne Dedmon is another injured big man. The Heat center is dealing with a foot injury and may miss Wednesday night's game.

Los Angeles Lakers Center Anthony Davis remains out. The latest reports around the Lakers organization suggest that Davis is progressing. Davis will be ramping up basketball-related activities soon.

Lebron James is questionable with an ankle injury. Our best guess is that he gives it a go.

Lonnie Walker IV is questionable with a lower-body injury, while Russell Westbrook is probable with a foot injury. Walker feels like he could miss the game, but stay tuned to the latest injury news leading up to the clash.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Miami Heat -3.5 (-110) -155 Los Angeles Lakers +3.5 (-110) +135

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting 5s

Heat- PG Kyle Lowry, SG Tyler Herro, SF Jimmy Butler, PF Caleb Martin, C Bam Adebayo

Lakers- PG Dennis Schroder, SG Patrick Beverly, SF Troy Brown Jr., PF LeBron James, C Thomas Bryant

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Betting Prediction

The absence of Anthony Davis looms large whenever the Lakers' star big man is out. The Lakers are a different team without him. The Miami Heat are on the road in this one, but the Lakers are just 8-8 at home. The Heat is playing outstanding basketball and possibly have too much depth for a short-handed Lakers team. Take the Heat, and give the points.

Prediction: Miami Heat -3.5 (-110) 235 O/U

