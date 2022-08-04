Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will be home to play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The Reds beat the Marlins 2-1 on Tuesday to improve to 42-61. Miami is now 47-57 after losing their 12th home game out of their last 14. Miami has been a subpar team at home lately, but if anyone can stop this slide, it's Marlins' ace Sandy Alcantara.

Mike Minor will be on the hill Wednesday for the Reds. He is 1-7, with a 6.31 ERA in 10 starts so far. Over the last few weeks, the lefty has been a little better, sporting a 4.91 ERA in his previous five outings. Minor's expected stats show that he's been somewhat unlucky so far this year, so his 6.31 actual ERA is misleading.

This Marlins offense that Minor will face is averaging a low 2.7 runs per game in their previous seven. Minor should look to have a decent outing on Wednesday against a lineup that isn't particularly menacing.

Sandy Alcantara gets the call Wednesday for the Marlins, sporting a 9-4 record and a 1.99 ERA. He has been spectacular this year, and he'll be matched up with a Reds lineup that struggles on the road. In his previous start, Alcantara went five innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs while fanning five in a loss versus the New York Mets.

Alcantara is a frontrunner for National League Cy Young this year and should add to his case in the series finale.

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 3, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +170 +1.5 (-130) Over 7.0 (+105) Miami Marlins -200 -1.5 (+110) Under 7.0 (-125)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Sandy Alcantara has been amazing all year long, and his club has gone 11-4 in his last 15 starts. Expect him to record the win on Wednesday after a shaky start last time out.

Pick: Sandy Alcantara To Record A Win (+100)

Miami Marlins vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Marlins are on a five-game skid that they'll look to end on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Reds are on a four-game winning streak that they'll look to extend on Wednesday. The good news for the Marlins is that they have the best pitcher in baseball on their side, so they should be able to record the victory at home.

Prediction: Marlins -1.5 (+110) & Under 7 (-125)

