Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers  Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Miami Marlins will face the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Friday (September 30).

The Marlins are in fourth place in the National League East with 65 wins and have a win rate of 0.417. They have a negative away record of 33-45 and are 6-4 in their last ten matchups.

The Brewers, meanwhile, are second in the National League Central with 83 wins and have a winning percentage of 0.532. They have a positive home record of 43-32 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

The Marlins have struggled with scoring and pitching, with only a few exceptions. Joey Wendle contributed a lot to the scoring and has an OPS of 0.661, with three home runs. He has a win above replacement of 2.4 and stands third in the team's charts. Sandy Alcantara has helped with great solo performances. He has an ERA of 2.32, 199 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01.

The Brewers, meanwhile, have been doing great this season. Batters have done a great job and have contributed to the team's scoring and success. Christian Yelich has an OPS of 0.733, 54 RBIs and has been a mainstay for the Brewers in scoring.

Pitchers have done a great job, with Corbin Burnes leading the season charts for the team with an ERA of 3.11, 232 Ks and a WHIP of 1.00.

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field - Milwaukee, WI

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MARLINS +152 +1.5(-152) o6(-114) BREWERS -170 -1.5(+145) u6(-106)

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Sandy Alacantara will pitch for the Marlins. He has done brilliantly this season, especially away from home, with only 40 earned in 99 innings pitched. He'a in great form with an ERA of 1.13 in the last seven days.

Corbin Burnes, meanwhile, will start for the Brewers. He has pitched excellently against the Marlins and could have a key role to play in the game.

Pick :- Corbin Burnes, Strikeouts thrown, over 8.5 (+102)

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

The battle will be of the best pitchers, and both teams have solid starters. Burnes has a little edge due to his record against the Marlins. The offense of both teams is not great, though. The Brewers will win due to their better pitching.

Prediction: Pick Brewers at ML (-170)

