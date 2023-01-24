Miami Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Akron Zips will be at home to face the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Wednesday in a battle of two Mid-American Conference foes. Akron are 13-6, and they're hot at the moment as they've won four straight. They're now 5-1 in conference games, and they'll look to win their tenth consecutive home contest, too. Miami are down at 7-12, and they've dropped three straight, most recently losing to Bowling Green, 83-73. Akron have won the last seven head-to-head meetings, so we'll see if they can extend their streak tonight.

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Akron Zips Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Miami (OH) RedHawks +13.5 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) +700 Akron Zips -13.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110) -1099

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Akron Zips Match Details

Fixture: Miami (OH) RedHawks @ Akron Zips

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Akron Zips Key Stats

Miami are in a rough stretch at the moment, as they've lost five of six, and their defense is to blame. Looking at their last two games, Bowling Green shot 56.2%, and Northern Illinois shot 52.7%, both resulting in RedHawks defeats. Miami are now 1-5 in MAC games, and they'll need to turn things around quickly.

On offense, the RedHawks lean on Mekhi Lairy (17.2 PPG, 4.3 APG), who has been reliable as a scorer and playmaker. Morgan Safford (15.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG) and Anderson Mirambeaux (13.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG) have been great too, and overall, look for this trio to dominate the ball tonight.

Akron are hot right now, and their defense has been able to get consistent stops. Additionally, the Zips have taken great care of the ball, only committing three turnovers last game, and they've now had ten or fewer turnovers in each of their past four contests.

Xavier Castaneda has been amazing this year, averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 assists, while big man Enrique Freeman (14.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG) has been a force down low. Tonight, the Zips will look to stay hot at home against a struggling Miami squad.

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. Akron Zips Betting Prediction

Neither side has fared well against the spread this season, but the Zips have covered each of their last three. At home, Akron have been very efficient, and Miami have gone just 2-4 ATS. Because the RedHawks are 2-4 ATS in conference games and because they haven't won on Akron's home court since 2018, back the Zips to dominate here right from the tip.

Prediction: Akron -13.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 65-45-3 (+146.0 units)

