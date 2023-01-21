Miami vs. Duke Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 21 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The suddenly struggling Miami Hurricanes travel to one of the toughest places to play in college basketball, Cameron Indoor Stadium, to face the resurgent Duke Blue Devils. The Hurricanes began the season 13-1, having lost two of their last four, and look to get back on a winning streak. The Blue Devils sit at 13-5, with a winning record in the ACC, but the Blue Devils have set the bar high. This feels like a disappointing season thus far. A win on Saturday over a ranked Miami Hurricanes could jumpstart and propel a stagnant Blue Devils team. Who will be victorious on Saturday, the challenging Hurricanes or the lurking Blue Devils?

Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Miami +5.5 (-110) O 148 (-110) +195 Duke -5.5 (-110) U 148 (-110) -230

For the Blue Devils, it begins with big man Kyle Filipowski. He leads the team in points, rebounds, blocked shots, and is one of the mismatches in college basketball.

Guard Jeremy Roach is an ideal complement to Filipowski. Roach averages 12 points per game while leading the team in assists. Roach is the player who keeps the Blue Devils' offense flowing.

Forward Mark Mitchell does not receive the notoriety that he deserves. Mitchell averages 10 points and four rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the floor, 41% from behind the arc, and 77% from the stripe.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong garnered all-conference recognition for his performances this season. Wong leads the Hurricanes in scoring, assists, and steals while shooting 46% from the floor and 83% from the free-throw line.

Guard Jordan Miller is a consistent producer. Miller averages 15 points and six rebounds on 52% shooting from the floor and 81% from the free-throw line.

We can't talk about the Miami Hurricanes and not mention dominant big man Norchad Omier. Omier averages a double-double for Miami -- 14 points per game and a team-leading 10 rebounds per game while shooting 62% from the floor.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils: Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils: Prediction

Cameron Indoor Stadium provides the Blue Devils with the top homecourt advantage in college basketball. The problem for Duke is that the Miami Hurricanes are a better team. Miami can win this game on the road outright. Take the Hurricanes and the points.

Final Prediction: Miami (FL) +5.5 -110, Under 148

