Miami vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The #20 Miami Hurricanes are taking a trip north to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles in an ACC battle.

Miami suffered a defeat in their last outing, and it was a repeat of the same issues that have plagued them in conference play. They've struggled immensely on the road, losing their last three ACC way games. They are 6-3 in the conference, and otherwise one of the top teams.

Florida State have won their last two games, both on the road, to bring their conference record up to 5-4. They've been much better since ACC play began, as they were only 2-9 outside of the conference. They lost their last game at home, snapping a four-game home winning streak.

Two Florida schools, only one game apart in the standings, are colliding tonight. Let's see how they stack up ahead of their first meeting this season.

Miami vs. Florida State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Miami -3.5 (-104) Over 149.5 (-108) -164 Florida State +3.5 (-118) Under 149.5 (-112) +134

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami vs. Florida State Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes @ Florida State Seminoles

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Donald L. Tucker Center

Miami vs. Florida State Key Stats

The Miami Hurricanes have been better on both sides of the ball this season.

On offense, they are putting up 77.7 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field. Those are both top three marks in the ACC this season.

On defense, the Hurricanes allow 69.8 points per game. Their opponents shoot 43.1% and 32.4% on three-pointers. They average 7.7 steals per game.

Florida State's offense is only putting up 69.6 points per game on 44.0% shooting, despite knocking down 35.4% of their threes. Their 69.6 points per game are the third-fewest in the ACC.

Defensively, they allow 73.4 points per game, the second-most in the conference. Their opponents are shooting 43.8% and 35.5% on threes this season.

Miami vs. Florida State Betting Prediction

While Miami has had issues on the road all season, they were in each of them until the final minutes. They are the better team tonight in almost every way. It may be closer than it should be because they are playing in Tallahassee rather than Coral Gables, but the Hurricanes should get back to winning anyway.

Prediction: Miami -3.5 (-104)

