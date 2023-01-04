Miami vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 4 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Miami Hurricanes are one of the hottest teams in the country at (13-1) atop the ACC. The Hurricanes have Georgia on their mind as they travel to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech has struggled out of the games, floating around .500. The Yellow Jackets could use a resume-building victory, and a win over the Hurricanes would qualify. For those who believe the Hurricanes are a fluke, they recently upended one of the top programs in the country, the Virginia Cavaliers. Who will be victorious on Wednesday night -- the swarming Miami Hurricanes or the rallying Ramblin' Wreck of Georgia Tech?

Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Miami -6.5 (-110) O 146 (-110) -275 Georgia Tech +6.5 (-110) U 146 (-110) +230

Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong is developing into one of the best players in the ACC. Wong leads the Hurricanes in scoring, assists, and steals while shooting 46% from the floor, 35% from deep, and 83% from the free throw line. If Wong continues to play at this level, he will receive All-ACC honors.

Miami big man Norchad Omier dominates the paint for the Hurricanes on both ends of the court. Omier is close to averaging a double-double with 14 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game, leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

Guard Jordan Miller plays his role with precision. Miller averages 14 points and six rebounds per night while shooting 52% from the field and 79% from the free throw line.

Yellow Jackets guard Deivon Smith may only average seven points per game, but he keeps the Georgia Tech offense moving as he leads the team in assists and steals.

Guard Miles Kelly has developed one of the smoother shooting strokes in the ACC. Kelly leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring while shooting 44% from the field, 40% from deep, and 85% from the free throw line.

Forward Javon Franklin is the physical enforcer for Georgia Tech. Franklin averages eight points per game while leading the team in rebounding and blocked shots.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Georgia

Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Prediction

The Miami Hurricanes have been one of the pleasant surprises so far. The Hurricanes have more firepower than thought and look to make a splash in the tournament this year. Georgia Tech is yet to win in ACC play, and I don't see it happening on Wednesday night. I'll take the Hurricanes, and I'll give the points.

Final Prediction: Miami Hurricanes -6.5, O/U 146

