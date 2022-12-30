Miami vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be home to face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Friday. This will be the first meeting of the year between these two ACC schools, and in recent history, Notre Dame has dominated Miami. The Fighting Irish have won the last four meetings, but Miami will look to end that streak today on the road. The Hurricanes are ranked 14th in the nation, and they're up to 12-1 on the year following a narrow 66-64 victory over Virginia. Notre Dame ended their three-game skid against Jacksonville earlier this week to move to 8-5, and they'll try to defend home court this afternoon.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Miami (FL) Hurricanes -3.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) -160 Notre Dame Fighting Irish +3.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110) +135

Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Match Details

Fixture: Miami Hurricanes @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center

Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Key Stats

Miami is up to 14th after being unranked a couple of weeks ago. A big part of this has been their offensive game plan, and leading scorer Isaiah Wong (17.2 PPG) has been on fire lately. Wong is averaging 26 points per game over his last four, and he also led the Hurricanes in scoring back in the 2020-21 season. The junior also paces the team in dishing, as he's up at 4.5 assists per game, and there are three other players that average double figures as well. Miami has done a great job at setting each other up, and as a team, they average 15.5 assists while committing just 11.5 turnovers per game. Look for the visitors, who average 113.8 points per 100 possessions, to try and jump out to an early lead behind their talented scorers.

Notre Dame is also excellent offensively, up at 109.7 points per 100 possessions. Senior Nate Laszewski leads the team in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (7.7), and the Fighting Irish have five players that average ten or more points. Like Miami, Notre Dame does a great job when it comes to taking care of the ball, and they're committing just 9.1 turnovers per contest. They also play at a pretty slow pace, ranking 349th in the nation in this category, so expect the hosts to play a very controlled game today.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Prediction

As mentioned before, Notre Dame doesn't like to push the pace, and it's no coincidence that seven of their past eight home games have gone under. Expect that to be the case again today despite two solid offenses squaring off. Also, even though Notre Dame is 8-2 at home, Miami has been unstoppable this year, and they're a perfect 3-0 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish are 0-2 in conference games. Back the visitors here to win and cover in enemy territory.

Prediction: Miami -3.5 (-110) & Under 144.5 (-110)

