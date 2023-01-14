Miami vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be hosting the Miami (FL) Hurricanes on Saturday in an ACC showdown. NC State is up to 13-4, previously defeating Virginia Tech last weekend. Miami is ranked #16 in the nation, and they're now 14-2, including 5-1 in conference play. The Hurricanes have been almost flawless this year, and they'll look to pick up where they left off last season when they won both contests against NC State.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Miami (FL) Hurricanes +3 (-110) Over 152 (-110) +130 NC State Wolfpack -3 (-110) Under 152 (-110) -149

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Wolfpack Match Details

Fixture: Miami (FL) Hurricanes @ NC State Wolfpack

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Arena

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Wolfpack Key Stats

Miami has been great scoring-wise, averaging 114 points per 100 possessions on an efficient 48% from the field. Junior guard Isaiah Wong leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 16.7 points per game and 4.2 assists. Jordan Miller has been great too (15.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG), and forward Norchad Omier has been a force inside. Omier averages 13.9 points, and he leads the team in rebounding at 9.7 and blocked shots at 1.3. There aren't many weaknesses to highlight, but outside of Omier, Miami doesn't rebound that well. Overall, Miami has simply outscored teams game in and game out, and they'll look to do the same today in enemy territory.

NC State has also scored the ball well, averaging 111.1 points per 100 possessions. Terquavion Smith is one of the better scorers in the ACC, averaging 18.6 points per game, and he leads his team in dishing at 4.8 assists. Teammates Jarkel Joiner (16.3 PPG) and Casey Morsell (13.2 PPG) have been reliable scorers too, and they'll need to show out today. The Wolfpack commit only 10.8 turnovers per game, and if they can take care of the ball again today, they'll have a good chance to add to their 9-1 home record.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. NC State Wolfpack Betting Prediction

Miami is one of the best offensive teams in the country and on top of that, they're a solid 3-1 ATS in road games. NC State is an even 3-3 in conference play, and although they're 9-1 at home, they're just 1-4-1 ATS in their previous six home games versus above .500 road teams. Expect the visitors to at least cover today against their conference foes, considering how unstoppable they've been all year long.

Prediction: Miami +3 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this year are 44-30-2 (+105.7 units)

