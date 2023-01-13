Michigan State vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 13| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Michigan State Spartans are off to a 12-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, second in the Big Ten Conference, and are on a massive seven-game winning streak.

They are coming off a win against the No.18 Wisconsin Badgers (69-65) in their previous outing where Joey Hauser led the scoring charts with a 20-point performance followed by Tyson Walker, AJ Hoggard, and Jaden Akins scoring 13,10, and 12 points respectively.

They will now take on the Illinois Fighting Illini, who are on an 11-5 start to the season, ninth in the same conference, and on a two-game winning streak.

Illinois defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers (76-50) in their last outing and will now host this game at the State Farm Center on Friday (January 13) where they will look to secure their third consecutive win and the Spartans will look for their eighth consecutive win.

Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Michigan State Spartans +200 +5.5 (-105) O 136.5 (-110) Illinois Fighting Illini -240 -5.5 (-115) U 136.5 (-110)

The Spartans have started the season on a positive note with twelve wins and four losses. Their away record is a decent 2-1 at the moment, which they would like to continue improving. The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.3 points per game, which ranks 217th in the nation whereas conceding 64.9 points per game, which ranks 74th in the country.

The Illinois Fighting Illini have 11 wins and five losses so far this season. Their home record is a solid 8-1 at present as they look for their ninth home win tonight. The team has been impressive on the offensive front, averaging 76.9 points per game, which ranks 75th in the nation while conceding 63.8 points per game, which ranks 48th in the nation.

Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

Michigan State Spartans vs Illinois Fighting Illini: Prediction

The Spartans are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games and 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after a straight win. The Spartans are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a winning record and 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games played on a Friday.

They have a small 6-4 advantage over Illinois in their last ten meetings and it looks like the fight tonight will be a close one as well.

Final Prediction: Michigan State +5.5 (-110)

