Michigan State vs. Oakland Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Breslin Center will host a non-conference game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Michigan State Spartans on Wednesday evening.

The Golden Grizzlies are a putrid 2-10 this season and are on a seven-game losing streak after coming off a 77-57 road loss on Sunday against the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 7-4 this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after coming off a 68-50 home win on December 10th over the Brown Bears.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Oakland Golden Grizzlies +20.5 (-110) Over 143 (-110) Michigan State Spartans -20.5 (-110) Under 143 (-110)

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans

Date and time: Wednesday, December 21 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans Key Stats

The Golden Grizzlies are a solid offensive team, averaging 73.3 points per game. They have been doing well passing the basketball, averaging 12.3 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore forward Trey Townsend has led the team, averaging 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 36 minutes per game. He is definitely a force in every aspect of the game and should make this a lot more interesting.

Their defense needs to improve a lot more here as they allow 81 points per game heading into this match. The Golden Grizzlies are decent, forcing 2.4 blocks and 6.5 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor.

The Spartans are a good offensive team as well, scoring 69.7 points per game thus far and averaging 15.7 assists per game. Senior guard Tyson Walker has been doing extremely well, averaging 14 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 34.5 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing well throughout the year, as they have given up 67.5 points per game. They need to do better as they are forcing three blocks and 4.7 steals per game up to this point.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs. Michigan State Spartans Best Picks and Prediction

The Michigan State Spartans are far and away the better team and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are a terrible 1-10 ATS so they are not much of a threat in that department either.

Looking at the defense in the last four games, the Golden Grizzlies are giving up 82.8 points per game while the Spartans are allowing 62 points per game. The home team is also 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings so go with the Michigan State Broncos to cover a massive number here.

Pick: Michigan State Spartans -20.5 (-110)

