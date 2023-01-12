Michigan vs Iowa Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | Big Ten | College Basketball

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten Conference matchup at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. Overall, the Wolverines had a 9-6 record.

In their most recent contest, the Wolverines fell to the Spartans. The Hawkeyes have a record of 10-6 overall after defeating Rutgers on Sunday.

Michigan vs Iowa Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Michigan Wolverines +175 +5 (-110) Over 154 (-115) Iowa Hawkeyes -205 -5 (-110) Under 154 (-105)

Michigan vs Iowa Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines at Iowa Hawkeyes

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Stadium, IA

Michigan vs Iowa Key Stats

In their first 10 games of the season, the Wolverines went 7-3, losing to Arizona State, Virginia, and Kentucky. Since then, the Wolverines have lost to North Carolina, the Chippewas, and the Spartans, going 2-3.

The Wolverines were down 27-18 in the first half of the Spartans game on Saturday. With 35 points in the second half, the Wolverines improved but still fell short, 59-53. Hunter Dickinson led the team in scoring, with an overall total of 18 points and 7 rebounds.

Even though the Wolverines have lost three of their previous five games, they have covered the spread in three of those games. This season, Dickinson has the highest averages on the team in points, rebounds, and blocks per game.

The Hawkeyes also had a 7-3 record through their first 10 games. During that time, the Hawkeyes suffered defeats at TCU, Duke, and Wisconsin. Since then, with victories over Southeast Missouri State, Indiana, and Rutgers, the Hawkeyes have gone 3-3.

On Sunday, the Hawkeyes had a 42-30 lead against Rutgers in their matchup. After falling behind 35-34 in the second half, the Hawkeyes held on to win 76-65. With 22 points and five rebounds, Payton Sandfort was the team's top scorer.

In their last five games, the Hawkeyes have gone 2-3, covering the spread just twice. Kris Murray has the highest averages on the team for points and rebounds per game this season.

Michigan vs Iowa Betting Prediction

If both teams perform well, we should have a really good matchup on our hands. The Hawkeyes are scoring extremely well right now; in seven of their previous eight games, they have scored 75 points or more. The Hawkeyes have played some tough teams in a handful of those games, so I anticipate a strong total from them in this one as well.

Depending on the opponent, the Wolverines have recently been a mixed bag. Even though I think the Wolverines will score well today, I don't think they will cover the spread this evening. The Wolverines have scored 61 or fewer points in two of their last four games. Take the Hawkeyes to cover in this one.

Pick: Iowa Hawkeyes -5 (-110)

