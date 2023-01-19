Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 19 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Michigan Wolverines travel to College Park, Maryland, to take on the Maryland Terrapins in a clash between Big Ten teams. Maryland are limping into this contest, losing three of their previous four games.

Michigan may only be 10-7 overall, but have found their footing in the Big Ten conference play, sitting at 4-2. Both these squads have had up-and-down seasons so far, so predicting the victor may be risky.

Who will be victorious on Thursday night--the resilient Wolverines or the inconsistent Terps?

Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Michigan +3 (-110) O 141.5 (-110) Maryland -3 (-110) U 141.5 (-110)

For the Michigan Wolverines, it begins with big man Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson has been spectacular all season, leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocked shots while shooting 57% from the field and 37% from three-point range.

Wolverines guard Jeff Howard has been reliable in many regards this season. Howard averages 15 points per game, shooting 45% from the floor, 41% from deep, and 78% from the free-throw line.

Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin averages 13 points per game and leads the team in steals while shooting 48% from the field and 83% from the free-throw line.

Jahmir Young is the on-court leader of the Terps. Young leads the team in points and assists while shooting 42% from the field and 80% from the stripe.

Maryland forward Donta Scott provides a menacing presence on both ends of the court. Scott averages 12 points and six rebounds per night while leading the team in blocked shots.

Backing Scott up is more interior presence in the form of forward Julian Reese. Reese averages ten points per night and leads the team in rebounding while shooting an other-worldly 66% from the floor.

Maryland forward Hakim Hart's contributions to the Terrapins should not go unnoticed. Hart averages 12 points and five rebounds per game while leading the team in steals. Hart is also one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten, shooting 51% from the floor, 36% from deep, and 82% from the free-throw line.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins: Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

Michigan Wolverines vs. Maryland Terrapins: Prediction

The Wolverines and Terrapins are as close talent-wise as two teams can be. In situations like this, I take the points, but something tells me that the homecourt advantage in College Park is the difference. Take Maryland and give the points.

Final Prediction: Maryland -3 (-110), Over 141.5

