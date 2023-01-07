Michigan vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 7 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Michigan Wolverines at home on Saturday. These two are huge rivals, and both compete in the Big Ten, where they've played three conference games each so far. Michigan State has gone 2-1 in conference play, and they're now 10-4 overall, previously defeating Nebraska by 18 points. Michigan just beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69, and they're up to 9-5 overall, including a 3-0 record versus Big Ten opponents. These in-state rivals split the season series last year, and we should be in for a highly competitive affair this afternoon.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Michigan Wolverines +4 (-110) Over 138 (-110) +155 Michigan State Spartans -4 (-110) Under 138 (-110) -179

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines @ Michigan State Spartans

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 2:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Jack Breslin Student Events Center

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans Key Stats

Michigan has done well offensively this year, even with a pretty tough schedule they've had to endure. The Wolverines average 108.5 points per 100 possessions, and their offense centers around senior Hunter Dickinson. The big man averages 18.7 points to go with 8.3 rebounds, and he's shooting an efficient 57.3% from the field. Freshman Jett Howard chips in with 14.6 points per game, and Kobe Buffin averages 12.2 points as well as a team-high 1.4 steals.

Michigan has done a great job taking care of the ball, and last game, they committed just three turnovers, lowering their season average to 9.1. Their main weaknesses have been on the offensive glass and their inability to force turnovers, but since Michigan State doesn't make a lot of mistakes, efficiency will be key for both sides.

Michigan State averages an impressive 16.9 assists as a team, and junior guard A.J. Hoggard is one of the best playmakers in the nation. Hoggard's 6.4 assists per game are the eighth-most in the country, and he adds 11.9 PPG as well. Seniors Tyson Walker (13.9 PPG) and Joey Hauser (13.8 PPG) lead the way scoring-wise, and they're also solid three-point shooters. On the Spartans' current five-game winning streak, their defense has been excellent, so we'll see if they can bring that same intensity to today's contest.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans Betting Prediction

There isn't much separating these rivals, but it is significant that the home team has covered each of the last eight head-to-head meetings. Michigan State's home crowd will be electric today and expect that to give them the edge. The Spartans are hot and should be able to squeeze this one out enough to cover and extend their winning streak to six.

Prediction: Michigan State -4 (-110)

