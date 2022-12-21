Michigan vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two teams that made deep tournament runs last season will clash tonight in the Jumpman Invitational. Although a neutral site, the North Carolina Tar Heels should feel a bit more at home in Charlotte, NC tonight. The Tar Heels are seeking a fourth-straight win to offset a four-game losing streak preceding this stretch.

Their opponents, the Michigan Wolverines, are playing for a third consecutive win before their holiday break begins. They are led by big man Hunter Dickinson, who will look for a better performance against North Carolina as compared to last year. In that game which ended in a 21-point Tar Heel victory, Dickinson only had four points and five rebounds due to foul trouble.

We'll see if the Wolverines can get revenge for last season's drubbing, or if the Tar Heels will dominate them once again.

Michigan vs. North Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Michigan +5.5 (-110) Over 153.5 (-110) +175 North Carolina -5.5 (-110) Under 153.5 (-110) -210

Michigan vs. North Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Michigan Wolverines vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Spectrum Center

Michigan vs. North Carolina Key Stats

Both teams have gotten off to lackluster starts, relative to expectations, because of defense. Michigan ranks 254th in the nation, allowing 71.3 points per game. Their opponents shoot 34.1% from three against them, which ranks 237th. North Carolina is worse in both categories, allowing 74.4 points per game (307th) and 43.6% from beyond the arc (257th).

However, both teams are among the best offensively. North Carolina scores the 33rd most points per game with 81.6. The Tar Heels average 12.0 more free throw attempts per game than their opponents, the 4th-best differential nationwide. Michigan averages 77.4 points per game, the 90th-best mark.

Michigan vs. North Carolina Betting Prediction

Michigan has only played one road game this season, which was in Minnesota, and although they won, this should be a much more hostile environment even as a neutral site game.

North Carolina has been playing like the top-ranked team they were before the season lately, while Michigan's struggles at home against Lipscomb in their last game are a bit concerning. The Tar Heels get Dickinson into foul trouble again and come away with a fourth straight victory.

Prediction: North Carolina -5.5 (-110)

