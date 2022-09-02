Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 1, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers open a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix tonight.

The Brewers have won back-to-back series off of two division rivals. They just took two from the Pittsburgh Pirates, and prior to that, they defeated the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee needs to stay hot if they want to reclaim first place in the National League Central.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks Solo homer for Jake McCarthy. Solo homer for Jake McCarthy. 🚀 https://t.co/bm3u3Evg6S

"Solo homer for Jake McCarthy." - Dbacks

The Diamondbacks, who are just playing for pride at this point in the season, were on a five-game winning streak before dropping their series finale to the Phillies. They are now just seven games under .500.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Thursday, September 1, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

"Recommendation: Check out an AZ Diamondbacks Baseball game while you're visiting!" - thecozycactusaz

Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Brewers -1.5 (+115) Yes (+110) Over 4 Runs (-104) Diamondbacks +1.5 (-138) No (-135) Over 3 Runs (-128)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

The Diamondbacks are holding the hottest bats in the league. They scored 27 in their three-game series against the Phillies and 20 in their three-game set with the Chicago White Sox. However, with Merrill Kelly on the bump for Arizona, the Brewers are liable to put up a handful of their own. For that reason, the over is a great look for bettors.

Over 7.5 Runs (-102)

Merrill Kelly has allowed 3+ runs in three of his last four starts.

Kelly has had some issues on the mound of late, but his strikeout totals have been consistent. Considering that Milwaukee is a top-five strikeout team, there is no reason for bettors to think his K total will drop today. This is another easy play with a great payout.

Merrill Kelly Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+106)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

The Brewers are falling away in the standings. After leading in the National League Central, they have dipped in their division and have lost their Wild Card spot as well.

With the resurgence the Padres are having, the Brewers are 2 1/2 games back of a Wild Card spot. This series with the Diamondbacks is a great chance for them to make a move in the standings, and with Woodruff on the mound, they should be able to lock it in.

Milwaukee -1.5 (+115)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt