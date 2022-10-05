Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - October 4 | 2022 MLB Regular Season 

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in what has turned into a meaningless game after the Phillies' victory last night.

The Brewers were trying to make a bid for the final Wild Card slot in the National League, but the Phillies clinched last night, giving the Brewers nothing more to play for.

Pitching in this one are Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks and Eric Lauer for the Brewers.

Zac Gallen closes out his historic season today. This is his 31st start, and he'll come into this one with a 2.46 ERA and averaging 1.63 runs a start. He's had a fantastic year that will have no meaning. His team isn't going to the playoffs, and due to Sandy Alcantara being over in Miami, he has no chance at the Cy Young Award either. Nevertheless, Gallen was the one positive spot in the D-backs' otherwise abysmal season.

Eric Lauer has had a solid season, but has closed out the season wonderfully. Lauer played his part in his team's playoff push. He has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last ten starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4, 7:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondbacks -120 -1.5 (+142) Over 7.5 (-102) Milwaukee Brewers +102 +1.5 (-172) Under 7.5 (-120)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Pick

Gallen is phenomenal, but Lauer is no slouch. Given how great both of these starters are, bettors should expect many runs in the first part of the game. However, considering these teams have two solid bullpens, there won't be many runs in this game. The prediction creates two easy bets.

First Five Innings: Under 3.5 Runs (-120) & Full Game: Under 6.5 Runs (+115)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

All year, bettors have been advised to bet on Zac Gallen, and the Diamondbacks are 19 - 11 in games Gallen starts. That's a solid payout if you bet on Arizona in every one of his games. 19 wins means Gallen is responsible for over a quarter of his team's total wins. Today is no different, as Gallen should bring notch the 74th win for his ball club.

Arizona (-120)

