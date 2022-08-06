Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds Friday night. The Brewers were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Thursday, bringing their record to 57-48. The Reds are now 42-62 this year after losing to the Miami Marlins. Cincinnati has been a bad team away from home, holding just an 18-30 away record this year. They've also lost 12 of their last 15 when playing against the Brewers.

Milwaukee sends out righty Eric Lauer for Friday's matchup. He is 7-3 with a 3.75 ERA over 19 starts. The left-hander has been pretty good these last few weeks, holding a 2.96 ERA in his past five appearances.

The Reds offense averages 3.4 runs per game in their previous seven, which is low for them. They also average only 3.4 runs per game on the road. Lauer has also been excellent at American Family Field, sporting a 2.85 ERA at home this season in eight starts there. Look for the southpaw to keep pitching well in the series opener.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Eric Lauer, Zoom balls. ☄️



8th and 9th Ks Eric Lauer, Zoom balls. ☄️8th and 9th Ks https://t.co/vp1F9Yi9Ot

"Eric Lauer, Zoom balls." - Rob Friedman

On Friday, Robert Dugger will make his first start of the year for Cincinnati. He's made just three appearances this year for both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Reds. He'll likely be pulled early, meaning the Cincinnati bullpen, which has a 5.20 ERA, will be asked to record most of the outs.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds The #Reds today selected from Triple-A Louisville the contract of RHP Robert Dugger. He is scheduled to start tonight's game against the Brewers. The #Reds today selected from Triple-A Louisville the contract of RHP Robert Dugger. He is scheduled to start tonight's game against the Brewers. https://t.co/AgLDMRE8nC

"...He is scheduled to start tonight's game against the Brewers" - Reds

Look for the Milwaukee offense that has been averaging 5.6 runs in their previous seven to stay hot.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, August 5, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +195 +1.5 (-110) Over 8.5 (-120) Milwaukee Brewers -230 -1.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (+100)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Eric Lauer has held the opposition to two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts. Expect that trend to continue against a Reds team that just traded away two of their better lefty-facing hitters.

Pick: Eric Lauer Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-125)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Brewers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak that they'll look to put an end to on Friday. The bats should be able to get going against Dugger, who has a career 6.97 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. Back the home team to put up at least five runs in this one.

Prediction: Brewers Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-145)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far